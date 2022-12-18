OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

British fashion house Burberry has appointed OMD to handle its global media planning and buying duties, following a competitive review.

Campaign understands OMD beat the incumbent Dentsu in a final shoot-out, with Stagwell and WPP’s Wavemaker in contention earlier in a review process. The consultancy ID Comms helped facilitate the process.

Burberry initially launched a global review at the start of 2020, but placed it on hold as the coronavirus pandemic spread. The process restarted in the summer and OMD will take over the account in 2023.

OMD is this year’s Media Week Awards Agency of the Year. It won the British Gas media account in August and is locked in a battle for one of its longest-standing clients, EasyJet.

Next year, OMD will provide strategic media support to a fashion brand that has recently won plaudits for advertising. Burberry and Megaforce (the directing quartet from production company Riff Raff Films) picked up a Gold Lion for Film Craft for its "Open spaces" campaign at this year's Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Burberry also has a new leader and strategic direction, appointing former Gianni Versace chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd to lead the business, and chief creative officer Daniel Lee (formerly of Bottega Veneta) to drive its creative vision.

According to a report in Vogue, Akeroyd plans to double Burberry’s revenues to £5bn in the long-term by growing accessories to more than 50% of sales and developing its womenswear. He has also promised to amp up the brand’s ‘Britishness’.

In FY 2021/22, Burberry reported sales of £2.8bn, including £210m in the UK where the business is headquartered. Its largest markets are Mainland China (with sales of £765 million) and the US (£408 million).

In its most recent annual report, Burberry stated it would focus on “inspiring and exciting our customers through product-led content, emotive campaigns and brand activations rooted in our heritage and history of adventure and exploration”.

The report added: “We are further integrating digital and physical journeys by expanding our omnichannel capabilities, enabling more services from our stores.”

Dentsu has worked with Burberry since 2013. A spokesperson told Campaign: “Dentsu has worked with Burberry for the last decade, during which time it has driven innovation into its media, explored new channels for the brand and run numerous award-winning campaigns.

"After such a long and successful relationship, we wish the team well for the future and will work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition.”