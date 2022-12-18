Media News
Arvind Hickman
Dec 18, 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

The Omnicom agency will succeed Dentsu in 2023.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

British fashion house Burberry has appointed OMD to handle its global media planning and buying duties, following a competitive review.

Campaign understands OMD beat the incumbent Dentsu in a final shoot-out, with Stagwell and WPP’s Wavemaker in contention earlier in a review process. The consultancy ID Comms helped facilitate the process. 

Burberry initially launched a global review at the start of 2020, but placed it on hold as the coronavirus pandemic spread. The process restarted in the summer and OMD will take over the account in 2023.

OMD is this year’s Media Week Awards Agency of the Year. It won the British Gas media account in August and is locked in a battle for one of its longest-standing clients, EasyJet.

Next year, OMD will provide strategic media support to a fashion brand that has recently won plaudits for advertising. Burberry and Megaforce (the directing quartet from production company Riff Raff Films) picked up a Gold Lion for Film Craft for its "Open spaces" campaign at this year's Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity.

Burberry also has a new leader and strategic direction, appointing former Gianni Versace chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd to lead the business, and chief creative officer Daniel Lee (formerly of Bottega Veneta) to drive its creative vision.

According to a report in Vogue, Akeroyd plans to double Burberry’s revenues to £5bn in the long-term by growing accessories to more than 50% of sales and developing its womenswear. He has also promised to amp up the brand’s ‘Britishness’.

In FY 2021/22, Burberry reported sales of £2.8bn, including £210m in the UK where the business is headquartered. Its largest markets are Mainland China (with sales of £765 million) and the US (£408 million).

In its most recent annual report, Burberry stated it would focus on “inspiring and exciting our customers through product-led content, emotive campaigns and brand activations rooted in our heritage and history of adventure and exploration”.

The report added: “We are further integrating digital and physical journeys by expanding our omnichannel capabilities, enabling more services from our stores.”

Dentsu has worked with Burberry since 2013. A spokesperson told Campaign: “Dentsu has worked with Burberry for the last decade, during which time it has driven innovation into its media, explored new channels for the brand and run numerous award-winning campaigns.

"After such a long and successful relationship, we wish the team well for the future and will work closely with them to ensure a smooth transition.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

1 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

2 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

3 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

4 Ogilvy Asia co-CEOs on the shift of ‘great’ creativity, tech layoffs, and more

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

5 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

6 Outdoor advertising in Hong Kong is far from dead

How are you using discovery commerce?

7 How are you using discovery commerce?

AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

8 AOY Insights: UltraSuperNew crowned ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ in Japan and Korea for second consecutive year

Top exits and entrances of 2022

9 Top exits and entrances of 2022

OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

10 OMD wins Burberry’s global media account

Related Articles

OMD’s new leaders on priorities for the business
Oct 20, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

OMD’s new leaders on priorities for the business

Income awards media account to OMD
Nov 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Income awards media account to OMD

OMG promotes Chloe Neo to Singapore CEO
May 22, 2022
Staff Reporters

OMG promotes Chloe Neo to Singapore CEO

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom Media Group NA chief
Mar 21, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Ralph Pardo to replace Scott Hagedorn as Omnicom ...

Just Published

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Top 10 most-read Campaign features of 2022

YEAR IN REVIEW: A look at our most-read in-depth features published by the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team in 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2023

Putting a busy news year to bed, Campaign Asia-Pacific is taking a break for the holidays. We will be back on 3 January 2023.

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team
1 day ago
Grig Richters

Why Elon Musk will fail without a PR team

There’s no denying that Elon Musk is in a precarious position. Just days ago, Twitter users voted for him to step down as head of the social media site in a shock poll. What’s even more shocking is that Musk created the poll, which is definitely not something a PR expert would have advised.