burberry

Why Burberry’s problems should scare all luxury brands
Jul 27, 2020
Daniel Langer

Why Burberry’s problems should scare all luxury brands

Despite cultivating growth in the Mainland China region, Burberry’s sales in the EMEIA region were down 75%. The main culprit? Large discounts.

Burberry kicks off global media review
Jan 21, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Burberry kicks off global media review

Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network is repitching.

What's ailing Burberry in Asia-Pacific?
Jun 17, 2016
Byravee Iyer

What's ailing Burberry in Asia-Pacific?

Brand Health Check: An in-depth look at what's troubling British luxury brand Burberry in Asia.

Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
Jun 1, 2015
SY Lau

Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life

By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.

Burberry finds Chinese-speaking markets hard to please
Feb 18, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Burberry finds Chinese-speaking markets hard to please

CHINA / HONG KONG - Rather than good fortune, Burberry's special-edition scarf for Chinese New Year has brought the brand grief not only in China, but also in Hong Kong.

Burberry launches Brit Rhythm fragrance in Shanghai
Mar 27, 2014
Benjamin Li

Burberry launches Brit Rhythm fragrance in Shanghai

Burberry celebrated the launch Brit Rhythm for men with a performance by British boy band The Family Rain at its new three-storey flagship store in Shanghai. The event on 21 March drew over 300 guests including George Barnett (British musician and face of Brit Rhythm). Burberry partnered with Baidu on a digital sampling programme; fans signed up to receive a scented temporary tattoo in the shape of the fragrance's bottle.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia