Why Burberry’s problems should scare all luxury brands
Despite cultivating growth in the Mainland China region, Burberry’s sales in the EMEIA region were down 75%. The main culprit? Large discounts.
Burberry kicks off global media review
Incumbent Dentsu Aegis Network is repitching.
What's ailing Burberry in Asia-Pacific?
Brand Health Check: An in-depth look at what's troubling British luxury brand Burberry in Asia.
Tencent digital case studies: Mobile brings brands to life
By the year 2020, the world will have to analyse 50 times more data than what we have today, which means traditional analysis needs to change. The Internet's impact on China is also deepening as it becomes a mainstream media. With this as a backdrop, our mindsets as marketers must also change.
Burberry finds Chinese-speaking markets hard to please
CHINA / HONG KONG - Rather than good fortune, Burberry's special-edition scarf for Chinese New Year has brought the brand grief not only in China, but also in Hong Kong.
Burberry launches Brit Rhythm fragrance in Shanghai
Burberry celebrated the launch Brit Rhythm for men with a performance by British boy band The Family Rain at its new three-storey flagship store in Shanghai. The event on 21 March drew over 300 guests including George Barnett (British musician and face of Brit Rhythm). Burberry partnered with Baidu on a digital sampling programme; fans signed up to receive a scented temporary tattoo in the shape of the fragrance's bottle.
