What’s Burberry’s Next Step in China?

The shock departure of Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti has left the fashion world speculating on whether its creative director, Riccardo Tisci, might also up sticks and leave. However, as one of the brands recently boycotted in China, the luxury house’s current position on the mainland is surely as critical as internal leadership woes.

In March, the British luxury house, which has close to ten different names in China including 巴宝莉 (or Ba Bao Li) and 博柏利 (Bo Bo Li), was embroiled in the ongoing cotton crisis. As a result, Tencent halted its Honor of Kings partnership with the brand (Burberry had just released two exclusive skins for the game’s China players), and brand ambassadors Zhou Dongyu and Song Weilong announced they would no longer work with the company.

Since then, the digital pioneer has gone quiet on China’s biggest microblogging site, Weibo. Its 1.63 million audience was used to seeing daily posts; post-blacklisting, its none at all. Plus, it failed to livestream its Spring 2022 menswear show — although that still earned 86 million impressions thanks to amplification from media outlets.

No doubt, this is proof of a continued desire (or interest at least) in this latest iteration under Tisci but still, with the mercurial Gobbetti’s mid-strategy departure, things have now become even more opaque for the label. The Financial Times stated that the news shed almost 10 percent of its value — roughly £1 billion in market capitalization.

As global brands accelerate their engagements with Chinese consumers, Jing Daily investigates what Burberry’s next steps in China will be.

Conquering your China name

The changes that Gobbetti and Tisci initiated were long overdue, but the ambiguity around the company’s name meant it faced complications in the China market from the off. Jonathan Travers-Smith, CEO and founder of marketing agency Hot Pot China, explains that there is little coherency across Burberry’s registered and unofficial names.

“With this situation in place, building equity on Chinese social media and via search engines can be a huge headache,” says Travers-Smith, who advocates for clients to go through a robust Chinese brand naming process before setting foot in the market. Furthermore, research indicates that Burberry’s unofficial names on platforms like Baidu can generate even more traffic than the official name, especially among older demographics.

More recently, the company committed to 博柏利 or BO BO LI, and Travers-Smith admits the brand is “slowly building valuable equity behind this name.” Earlier this year, Burberry was also granted a preliminary injunction against Xinboli Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, the owner of its Chinese copycat label, Baneberry, helping it address its counterfeiting issues in the country.

Digital prowess must not compensate for brand values

With these naming issues slowly coming under control, Burberry has continued to push digital initiatives on the mainland, from its WeChat-powered social retail store in Shenzhen to its innovative Father’s Day cards. As managing partner at strategic communications company eCLAIR, Chen Liang admits that Burberry is among the first batch of global brands to “participate in livestream, collaborate with online games, and digitize its offline stores.”

While the brand is silent of late on platforms that may create debate, such as TikTok and Weibo, it has been more visible on the lifestyle platform Little Red Book where users seem less concerned about political stances. And despite the backlash, in May, Burberry launched a slew of physical pop-ups in Hong Kong, Changsha, Shanghai, Beijing, and Nanjing to promote its Olympia bag and push digital connectedness.

Burberry remains active on Little Red Book, where it has over 43,000 followers.