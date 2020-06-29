JD.com executives discussed post-COVID-19 market trends, and the company’s consumer knowledge reinforced the belief that shoppers now have different needs.
Partnerships between two different categories such as fashion and art opens a brand up to new consumers and markets.
Chinese e-tailer Pinduoduo has found success with its “collective buying” shopping model, but now it needs to innovate or suffer the consequences.
Consumers in China are experiencing “influencer fatigue,” which means brands will need a new way to market their products. That's where social selling comes in.
TikTok is the ultimate destination for quirky short-videos, which makes it an ideal platform for brands to create video content to reach a possible younger consumer base.
Marketers in China have moved toward a new, innovative model that optimizes resources and takes advantage of performance management strategies.
