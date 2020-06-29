Adina-Laura Achim

What are China’s new market demands after COVID-19?
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
JD.com executives discussed post-COVID-19 market trends, and the company’s consumer knowledge reinforced the belief that shoppers now have different needs.

Why cross-category marketing works in China
Digital
Jun 17, 2020
Partnerships between two different categories such as fashion and art opens a brand up to new consumers and markets.

Meet Pinduoduo, Alibaba’s newest competition
Digital
May 4, 2020
Chinese e-tailer Pinduoduo has found success with its “collective buying” shopping model, but now it needs to innovate or suffer the consequences.

Is social selling China’s next big marketing trend?
Marketing
Dec 19, 2019
Consumers in China are experiencing “influencer fatigue,” which means brands will need a new way to market their products. That's where social selling comes in.

Why western luxury brands need TikTok
Advertising
Dec 16, 2019
TikTok is the ultimate destination for quirky short-videos, which makes it an ideal platform for brands to create video content to reach a possible younger consumer base.

China’s new sponsored-post model crushes counting “likes”
Advertising
Dec 3, 2019
Marketers in China have moved toward a new, innovative model that optimizes resources and takes advantage of performance management strategies.

