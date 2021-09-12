Glenfiddich taps digital designer Stephanie Fung for NFT fashion collection

Glenfiddich has partnered with digital designer Stephanie Fung to develop and launch a limited-edition NFT fashion collection.

Named 'The Filigree Aesthetic', the NFTs will be auctioned off via the NFT trading platform and creative hub Foundation, with 100% of the proceeds going to an organisation that helps and promotes young digital artists.

The collection was inspired by the art of The Grande Composition artist group (Mzukisi Mbane from South Africa, Malwina Konopacka from Poland, and David Aiu Servan-Schreiber from the UK). These artists redefined the Grande Couronne filigree by using unique mediums and materials.

“Digital wearables will be the next big thing within NFTs, and people will be able to utilise them within AR, VR, or metaverses,” said Fung. “There’s a lot you can do with digital that you can’t achieve via real-life garments, such as animated graphics, making materials glow, or defy gravity.”

The Filigree Aesthetic collection includes three NFTs, each inspired by the reimagined art pieces from three global artists.

The Filigree Aesthetic can be viewed on the youth culture hub, HighSnobiety.

Digital fashion is taking the world by storm. On Friday (September 10) Yahoo launched an NFT collection in partnership with Rebecca Minkoff. Meanwhile, Karl Lagerfeld has announced the launch of a capsule NFT collection made of digital figurines.

Launching NFT arts and fashion collections have become a way for brands to align with a young and emerging artists and influence new consumer segments that can’t be reached through traditional marketing campaigns.