Glenfiddich taps digital designer Stephanie Fung for NFT fashion collection
2 days ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Glenfiddich taps digital designer Stephanie Fung for NFT fashion collection

Whisky brand targets young Chinese consumers by aligning with up-and-coming artist.

Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in global campaign
Oct 22, 2020
Campaign India Team

Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in global campaign

Watch the film conceptualised by Space (UK) here

Shenzhen artist redesigns Glenfiddich iconic stag for CNY
Dec 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Shenzhen artist redesigns Glenfiddich iconic stag for CNY

GALLERY: Rlon Wang has whimsically reimagined the royal stag for limited edition lunar new year packaging.

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
Oct 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement

The whisky’s APAC brand ambassador on keeping the next generation of single-malt drinkers interested in a foreign, legacy brand.

Glenfiddich launches digital campaign to find brand ambassador in China
Nov 4, 2009
Benjamin Li

Glenfiddich launches digital campaign to find brand ambassador in China

SHANGHAI - McCann Worldgroup's boutique agency Can Create is hunting for a brand ambassador for Scottish whisky label Glenfiddich in China and has launched a minisite on a mainland recruitment domain to find its match.

