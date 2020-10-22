Search
2 days ago
Glenfiddich taps digital designer Stephanie Fung for NFT fashion collection
Whisky brand targets young Chinese consumers by aligning with up-and-coming artist.
Oct 22, 2020
Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in global campaign
Watch the film conceptualised by Space (UK) here
Dec 17, 2019
Shenzhen artist redesigns Glenfiddich iconic stag for CNY
GALLERY: Rlon Wang has whimsically reimagined the royal stag for limited edition lunar new year packaging.
Oct 14, 2016
From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
The whisky’s APAC brand ambassador on keeping the next generation of single-malt drinkers interested in a foreign, legacy brand.
Nov 4, 2009
Glenfiddich launches digital campaign to find brand ambassador in China
SHANGHAI - McCann Worldgroup's boutique agency Can Create is hunting for a brand ambassador for Scottish whisky label Glenfiddich in China and has launched a minisite on a mainland recruitment domain to find its match.
