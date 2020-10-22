Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in global campaign

Watch the film conceptualised by Space (UK) here

Glenfiddich has rolled out a global campaign with the brand thought 'where next?'. 

Conceptualised by the London based creative agency, Space, the film will be running across India, China, Australia, Taiwan, Korea and the USA.  

Through the film, the brand looks at the uncertain and challenging journey of growth and reimagines the brand’s stag icon as a symbol of this. The film narrates the story of the royal stag. Every year a stag loses its antlers, leaving it vulnerable. In this newly exposed state, it ventures into the unknown cityscape. The stag soon returns to its mountain top with a new set of antlers, as the narrator states that ‘reaching the top is just the beginning’. The film ends with the 'Where Next?' message.  

Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich global brand director, William Grant & Sons, said, “We are excited to launch this bold new direction and a unified single creative proposition for Glenfiddich across the world. We worked closely with Space to understand the mindset of our customers and what it is that makes them – and us – stand out from the crowd. The idea is about challenging yourself. It’s incredibly important not to rest on your achievements and to always look to what comes next, a way of thinking drives our brand’s success. That’s the idea behind this campaign – that a stag is proud and masterful but must embrace his own vulnerability with the annual loss of its antlers before it grows stronger still." 

Along with the film, the campaign also features social, digital, OOH and print advertising.

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

5 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

6 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

7 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

10 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Related Articles

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
Analysis
Oct 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning ...

Shenzhen artist redesigns Glenfiddich iconic stag for CNY
Marketing
Dec 17, 2019
Staff Reporters

Shenzhen artist redesigns Glenfiddich iconic stag ...

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign
Advertising
Oct 2, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad ...

Glenfiddich launches digital campaign to find brand ambassador in China
Digital
Nov 4, 2009
Benjamin Li

Glenfiddich launches digital campaign to find brand ...

Just Published

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful athlete stories
Advertising
8 hours ago
Campaign US

Nike inspires voter turnout through powerful ...

"You Can't Stop Our Voice" carries on Nike's tradition of bold work featuring athletes-turned-activists.

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue
Advertising
15 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Havas Group posts 10% fall in Q3 organic net revenue

It is an improvement on Q2.

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down year on year
Advertising
16 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Coca-Cola’s marketing spend in Q3 remained 30% down ...

Soft drinks giant has announced plans to retire a large number of brands.

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media ...

Mindshare has now lost the Nestlé account in China, after it was dropped from the client roster in Singapore and Malaysia in 2018.