whiskey

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign
1 day ago
Elaine Underwood

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign

Ordinary people making bold moves are featured in the campaign by Energy BBDO, which will appear in 100+ markets.

Photos: The Balvenie launches Singapore exhibition
Nov 17, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Photos: The Balvenie launches Singapore exhibition

The whiskey brand partnered with photographer James Stroud, whose show focuses on the brand’s distillery.

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
Oct 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement

The whisky’s APAC brand ambassador on keeping the next generation of single-malt drinkers interested in a foreign, legacy brand.

Asian Champions of Design: Suntory
Oct 9, 2014
Katie Ewer

Asian Champions of Design: Suntory

The made-in-Japan whisky brand cultivates its own distinctively Japanese 'voice'.

Women and whisky: Diageo's gender-neutral marketing formula
Apr 23, 2014
Staff Reporters

Women and whisky: Diageo's gender-neutral marketing formula

SINGAPORE - From mad men to unruly cowboys, whisky has an unmistakably masculine reputation in popular culture, but its makers and marketers are far less gender-focused. Mark Sandys, category director for whisky and reserve at Diageo, talks about the female growth market in Asia-Pacific.

Chivas Regal appoints Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai for below-the-line work
Jul 12, 2010
Jane Leung

Chivas Regal appoints Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai for below-the-line work

SHANGHAI – Pernod Richard gives the whisky brand Chivas Regal’s below-the-line business to Saatchi & Saatchi in China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

3 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

6 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

8 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

9 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

10 New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands