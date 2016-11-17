whiskey
Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign
Ordinary people making bold moves are featured in the campaign by Energy BBDO, which will appear in 100+ markets.
Photos: The Balvenie launches Singapore exhibition
The whiskey brand partnered with photographer James Stroud, whose show focuses on the brand’s distillery.
From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
The whisky’s APAC brand ambassador on keeping the next generation of single-malt drinkers interested in a foreign, legacy brand.
Asian Champions of Design: Suntory
The made-in-Japan whisky brand cultivates its own distinctively Japanese 'voice'.
Women and whisky: Diageo's gender-neutral marketing formula
SINGAPORE - From mad men to unruly cowboys, whisky has an unmistakably masculine reputation in popular culture, but its makers and marketers are far less gender-focused. Mark Sandys, category director for whisky and reserve at Diageo, talks about the female growth market in Asia-Pacific.
Chivas Regal appoints Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai for below-the-line work
SHANGHAI – Pernod Richard gives the whisky brand Chivas Regal’s below-the-line business to Saatchi & Saatchi in China.
