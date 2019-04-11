Katie Ewer

Social media is saving outdoor
Advertising
Apr 11, 2019
Katie Ewer

Or is it the other way around?

When to make it easy, and when to make it thinky
Advertising
Oct 16, 2018
Katie Ewer

The golden rule of hacking the mind of the shopper is perhaps easier than we think it is.

The 2017 Design Lions in three words: Purpose. Trainers. Corruption.
Analysis
Jun 26, 2017
Katie Ewer

Every year the festival challenges us to reassess what 'design' really is. And that's not exactly a bad thing, writes JKR's Katie Ewer.

Do as I say, not as I do
Analysis
Apr 11, 2017
Katie Ewer

Why storytelling and 'story doing' need to line up.

'Your hair is unruly': The most annoying idea from CES
Analysis
Jan 10, 2017
Katie Ewer

The most valued technology is also the most invisible. It certainly doesn't criticise your grooming habits and then make a sales pitch.

Are the Design Lions badly designed?
Advertising
Jun 26, 2015
Katie Ewer

The industry doesn't fully appreciate the commercial value of design, and the vague, all-inclusive Design Lions category isn't helping.

