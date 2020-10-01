Advertising Analysis The Work
Elaine Underwood
1 day ago

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign

Ordinary people making bold moves are featured in the campaign by Energy BBDO, which will appear in 100+ markets.

Jack Daniels 'Makes It Count' in first global ad campaign

Jack Daniels launched its first global ad campaign, by agency Energy BBDO, on Thursday to tell the world to “Make It Count.” The campaign, which is appearing in 100-plus markets, aims to capture the bold spirit of the founder, “Mr. Jack,” and inspire people to do something they always wanted to do.

The 60-second hero spot, “First Timers,” shows how taking small actions can make a person feel huge. The ad features a woman who throws her buzzing mobile into a lake and a young caddy who takes his pro’s driver and whacks the ball himself. 

“The values of Jack Daniel's are resonant around the world and translate beyond our whiskey-making into something with larger cultural impact,” said Matt Blevins, Jack Daniel's global brand director. “Make It Count is a simple articulation of living boldly and making the most of every moment.”

The campaign will initially launch in 40 global markets, including Jack Daniels’ strongholds in the US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico and Australia, as well as Brazil, India and Japan. It will appear across broadcast TV and online video, out of home, social media, e-commerce and print. Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry unit is placing media for the campaign. 

Jack Daniels famously hails from Lynchburg, Tenn., and its 154-year, down-home pedigree has helped make it the top-selling American whiskey in the world. 

Energy BBDO’s creative was inspired by a classic line that appeared in a vintage Jack Daniels print ad: “Proudly served in fine establishments and questionable joints.” 

The “First Timers” spot was shot in Kyiv during the COVID-19 pandemic, following social-distancing protocols, Director Ian Pons Jewell led the five-day shoot as agency and client teams tuned in through Zoom.

Like most spirits brands, Jack Daniels is grappling with COVID-19 related market shifts from consumption in bars and restaurants to off-premise sales. The brand has focused on pivoting toward ready-to-drink cans and new flavors, like Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple, to broaden its market. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

3 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

6 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

8 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

9 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

10 New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

Related Articles

Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global creative AORs including Jack Daniel's
Advertising
Jul 2, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Brown-Forman launches brand-wide review of global ...

Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Tennessee Whiskey sponsors Civilization's launch party
PR
Jun 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

Jack Daniel's Old No 7 Tennessee Whiskey sponsors ...

CASE STUDY: Windsor Whiskey gains loyalty with secret society in Korea
Marketing
Jun 29, 2010
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: Windsor Whiskey gains loyalty with ...

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
Analysis
Oct 14, 2016
Faaez Samadi

From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning ...

Just Published

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon
Marketing
1 day ago
Ad Nut

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon

A mask with your smile printed on it? We’re not so sure.

Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Gen Z is fast becoming one of the most important consumer segments for brands, but do marketers understand what makes this generation tick? Find out how to speak to the digitally-native generation in a language they appreciate. And in true Gen Z style, test your knowledge with a quiz!

Skip the cheesy jingles with these unique Japanese tunes
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Skip the cheesy jingles with these unique Japanese ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Two years in the making, music agency Syn has just released a new collection of modern Japanese music for commercial licensing. Enjoy a sampler.

NSW Rural Fire Service puts out gut-wrenching film ahead of fire season
Marketing
1 day ago
Ad Nut

NSW Rural Fire Service puts out gut-wrenching film ...

A lesson from Wunderman Thompson Australia in inciting emotion without tears or music.