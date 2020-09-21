Marketing Analysis News
Daniel Langer
10 hours ago

Luxury labels must avoid the sales promotion trap to survive

Companies greatly underestimate the damage that promoting a luxury brand can cause, with many brands assuming that the only way to survive in the short term, is to lower prices.

Luxury labels must avoid the sales promotion trap to survive

When there is a crisis, a company’s sales come in lower than expected. Almost all luxury brands have reported shrinking numbers during the first half of 2020, and it is safe to think that Q3 results will be disappointing for most luxury players — whether they are market leaders or small brands.

Customers all over the world are reluctant to get back to “normal,” and most parts of the world can’t for several more months. China has been reporting significant growth rates in the luxury sector recently, and many global luxury brands have been counting on China to be their silver lining. However, this recent growth has, to a large extent, been driven by repatriation (meaning sales that customers would otherwise have made during overseas travels). With travel routes to Europe and the US closed, Chinese luxury customers have been shopping domestically, which has driven the luxury demand inside Mainland China.

Yet, this strong increase in demand in China could not offset the drastic decline in demand in both Europe and the US, at least during the second quarter of 2020. As such, many brands across categories like luxury cars, high-end jewelry, watches, and luxury fashion are sitting on enormous inventories and are looking at empty stores.

The few customers who come into stores don’t stay long — they act purely transactionally and are less likely to engage in intensive conversations with store staff. That has resulted in sharply-declining revenues, record-breaking levels of stock, disillusioned or frightened sales employees who spend limited time with customers, and one of the worst cash-net-working-capital situations in the history of the luxury industry.

The pressure on companies is immense, and desperation leads to the urge to take action and improve revenue and inventory with sale promotions. I hear the same argument over and over again: “This is an exceptional period, so we need to promote.” Another common argument is that “competitors also promote.” And lastly, many managers of luxury brands are convinced that they can manage the fall-out from short-term price reductions.

They greatly underestimate the damage that promoting a luxury brand can cause. Additionally, many new brands think that the only way to survive short term is to lower prices. From startups, I often hear that “if we were established, we could ask for higher prices, but now all we can do is use promotions.” But I have never seen even one of these brands succeed.

I call this the Easy Growth Trap. Reducing prices is the easiest of all marketing measures and can be done in seconds. Because it is so easy, many managers feel it will not cause catastrophic harm, at least not in the short-term. But this could not be more wrong, especially for luxury segments. Taking a closer look reveals why.

Let’s compare two customers of a luxury fashion brand. The first — we can call her Stefanie — is a loyal customer, follows the brand closely, and regularly buys several pieces from the newest collections. She values the brand’s timelessness and quality and is willing to pay a significant price premium, as the brand’s extreme value is reflected in its “luxury” prices. As one of the most loyal customers, Stefanie has significant financial means and is not affected by the crisis.

The second customer is Alice. Alice rarely buys luxury items (only when she can get a good deal). Her ability to buy a luxury fashion item like a handbag depends on her income and bonuses. At the moment, she is extremely careful with her spending levels, as she does not expect any bonus, and her job seems in danger as her company is struggling.

Let’s say that the brand Stefanie is loyal to has started discounting as a result of the pandemic.  It will risk losing her business forever. Items that Stefanie paid for at full price just weeks earlier are now 30 to 40-percent off. Stefanie sees the promotion and is furious that the brand has effectively punished her for purchasing early and often.

Even worse, the brand now signals to Stefanie that the brand is actually worth much less than Stefanie thought. There is no better way to piss off the best customers and alienate them forever than to discount luxury goods.

Alice, in turn, will not buy any luxury items, since the uncertainties around her bonus and her job will make her temporarily reluctant to buy them. As a result, the temporary price reduction does not activate sales but incentivizes the most loyal customers to break up with the brand and move on.

That is why the Easy Growth Trap is deadly. It seems enticing at first — like a silver bullet to get a brand out of this crisis. But it’s quite the opposite. What was supposed to be the brand savior will only significantly weaken brand equities over the long run. It is one of the biggest illusions in business, and the price brands pay for it is enormous. Burberry, for example, had to restructure and lay off a large amount of staff after pushing heavy discounts at the beginning of the pandemic. It may take years for the brand to recover.

There is no easy way out when a brand is in crisis, so all aspects must be deeply analyzed. It’s myopic to blame only external factors for poor performance. External factors are usually just catalysts for greater internal issues. A brand’s most important asset is its equity — whether it is in crisis or not — so it should never be traded for easy growth.

Instead, luxury brands need to do their homework, connect closely with their most loyal customers, and develop strategies to create what is essential in luxury: desire. When there is desire, customers will be willing to pay, especially your best and most loyal ones. When there is a lack of desire, even your most drastic discounts will only have one effect: weakening the brand. Don’t fall for the trap.

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

7 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

8 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

9 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Related Articles

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save luxury brands in China
Marketing
Aug 26, 2020
Wenzhuo Wu

Four post-covid marketing tips that will save ...

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
Aug 27, 2020
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

Why many Western luxury brands banking on China will fail
Marketing
Apr 28, 2020
Daniel Langer

Why many Western luxury brands banking on China ...

China's strongest local brands: Consumer products replace internet brands
Marketing
Sep 14, 2020
Carol Huang

China's strongest local brands: Consumer products ...

Just Published

Havas Media extends social equity marketplace to the UK
Advertising
3 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Havas Media extends social equity marketplace to the UK

After reporting success with a similar scheme in the US, the group wants to make it easier for advertisers to buy digital media that targets underrepresented audiences.

Twitter launches an OOH campaign to combat mask-fatigue
Advertising
12 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Twitter launches an OOH campaign to combat mask-fatigue

Major landmarks, including Times Square in NYC and Millennium Park in Chicago, will be plastered with billboards of Tweets that make light of mask life.

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far
Marketing
21 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

Perhaps no government department in the region has been as aggressive with its marketing than the Singapore Tourism Board, whose domestic tourism push has kicked into high gear in the last few weeks.

Beautiful swan conveys an ugly truth about plastic bottles
Marketing
22 hours ago
Ad Nut

Beautiful swan conveys an ugly truth about plastic ...

The Works used 10,000 plastic bottles to build the 5-meter-tall sculpture to draw attention to the launch of a recycling program.