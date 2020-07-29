Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties

Octopus Cards Limited (OCL) has awarded its media business to OMD Hong Kong following a pitch.

The agency will take on media strategy, planning and buying for the company, which runs the tap-and-go payment system used in the city's transport network and in retail locations.

Campaign understands that Wavemaker (the incumbent) and IPG were involved in the pitch for the account, which has estimated billings arounf HK$25 million (US$3.23 million).

OMD won the account in May and has already worked on campaigns, such as one promoting the Octopus App for Business, which enables small retail merchants and taxi drivers to accept payment from customers using Octopus cards and QR codes.

“We require a media partner with strong digital capabilities in order to take our brand to the next level and deliver real business growth,” Rita Li, sales and marketing director at OCL said in a press release. “OMD is presenting innovative ideas for the Octopus brand, rooted in strong insights and has proven digital expertise and a long-term strategic vision for our brand. We have seen the success of the Octopus App for Business campaign and are excited for future projects as we embark on this partnership with OMD.”

Gary Wong, MD of OMD Hong Kong said it's an honour to partner with "one of Hong Kong’s most ubiquitous brands as it continues to innovate and uncover new ways to add utility to consumers’ lives".

Octopus is accepted in 36,000 retail outlets including parking, retail, self-help services, schools and leisure facilities. It also finds use in access control for residential and commercial buildings. THe company's apps have extended its use online and into mobile payments.