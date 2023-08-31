Nike shines a light on Filipino basketball culture with 'The Courtyard'

Nike has introduced ‘The Courtyard’, a basketball court strategically positioned at the heart of Bonifacio Global City (BGC), aligning with the ongoing International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup 2023 being held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from this month onwards.

Positioned at the juncture of 25th Street and 7th Avenue, the facility aims to amplify the fervent enthusiasm Filipinos have for basketball, whilst also serving as a communal hub for players and adhering to Nike's eco-conscious commitments.

Encompassing a substantial 2,182 square meters, ‘The Courtyard’ provides a canvas for basketball enthusiasts to engage in their passion across three courts. Two of these courts adhere to FIBA's rigorous standards for full-court play, while an additional half-court, complete with a free-throw line for practice purposes, rounds off the offering.

In a nod to sustainability, Nike has also incorporated Nike Grind rubber into the surfaces of the two full-size courts.

This environmentally-friendly material is a product of repurposed outsoles from approximately 30,000 discarded pairs of shoes.

Nike has tapped Filipino visual artist and illustrator Kiefsix to design the court with vibrant colors and patterns inspired by local aesthetics, fostering an atmosphere that resonates with Manila's basketball enthusiasts.

Incorporating commentary from Kiefsix himself, the artist highlights the aspiration for each player stepping onto the court to experience a profound sense of identity, connecting to their role within the Filipino basketball narrative.

Beyond mere sport, "The Courtyard" extends its embrace to gender inclusivity. A roster of activities including weekly pickup games, female-only matches, and basketball camps for all skill levels, including community groups like Girls Got Game Philippines, adds depth to the endeavor.

Guided by Nike athletes and coaches, these initiatives aim to deepen the community's passion for basketball. Players of all skill levels are welcome to participate, with easy sign-up facilitated through the Nike app.

In addition, Nike has crafted an exclusive collection for Kiefsix. Termed "Nike By You x Kiefsix," the collection's core message echoes the belief that every individual holds the potential for greatness, irrespective of the challenges they encounter.

This offering, available for a limited duration at Nike Fort, encompasses tees, embellishments, and sticker packs that fuse contemporary geometrical designs with bold colours.