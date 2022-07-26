Advertising Marketing News
Ewan Larkin
Jul 27, 2022

Nike ups Jarvis Sam to chief DE&I officer

Sam was the company’s VP of global DE&I.

Nike ups Jarvis Sam to chief DE&I officer

Nike has promoted Jarvis Sam to chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. 

“[DE&I] has been the thread weaving together my passion, profession, personal beliefs, and intersectional identity,” he said in a LinkedIn post. “I believe in the power of inclusivity and share in Nike’s belief that we are at our best when every member of our team feels respected, included, and heard.”

Sam and a Nike representative could not be immediately reached for further comment. 

In May, Nike said that Felicia Mayo, chief talent, diversity and culture officer, would leave the company at the end of July, according to an internal memo seen by the Financial Times. 

Last year, Nike created a five-year program for making the company increasingly diverse and said it would tie executive compensation to diversity for the first time.

“I also hope that my new role will set an example for other brands within and beyond the DE&I space to encourage work environments where everyone has the freedom to be their true selves,” Sam added. 

Sam, who has worked at Nike since 2018, most recently served as the company’s VP of global DE&I. Before joining the sportswear titan, Sam worked at Snap as head of global diversity and inclusion, and supported talent acquisition at Google. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

2 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

4 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

5 Dentsu Creative appoints Cheuk Chiang as new Asia Pacific CEO

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

7 Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

8 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

9 Don’t forget: funny is your brand superpower

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Diversity conversations exclude the non-Western point of view
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Neda Shadanlou

Diversity conversations exclude the non-Western ...

What can brands do to execute a diverse and inclusive media plan?
Advertising
Jul 4, 2022
Shawn Lim

What can brands do to execute a diverse and ...

Is your company doing enough to be diverse and inclusive? Tell us
Advertising
May 9, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Is your company doing enough to be diverse and ...

Just Published

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to Asia CMO role
Advertising
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy promotes Indonesia leader B. Ramanathan to ...

The agency also promoted Janet Tsai to chief communications officer in the region.

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media account
Digital
14 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Agencies on alert as Tesco goes shopping for media ...

WPP’s MediaCom has handled the UK’s largest supermarket since 2015.

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ‘confidence’ about rest of 2022
Advertising
14 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Havas sees ‘very good momentum’ in Q2 and has ...

Organic revenues jumped 11.5% for the period.