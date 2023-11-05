News The Work Advertising Marketing Creativity
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

M&S removes Christmas social post after image likened to Palestine flag

The image was an outtake from retailer's Clothing and Home Christmas ad by Mother London.

M&S removes Christmas social post after image likened to Palestine flag

Marks & Spencer has taken down and apologised for a social media post that showed red, green and silver paper party hats burning in a grate after critics likened it to the Palestinian flag.

The image was an outtake from its Clothing and Home Christmas ad "Love thismas (not thatmas)", which was released earlier this week and created by Mother London.

Critics on social media suggested that the retailer used the image to signal support for Israel. The Israel-Hamas conflict has escalated significantly in recent weeks.

Forty complaints about the post have been made to the Advertising Standards Authority, which said it was reviewing them to determine whether there were grounds for action but is not currently investigating the post.

n another social media post, M&S apologised for any "unintentional hurt caused" and explained that the ad was shot in August, before the situation in Israel and Gaza began.

M&S explained that the image was supposed to "playfully show that some people just don’t enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season".

Palestine supporters also reacted to a shot of Sophie Ellis Bextor’s blue eyeshadow which showed a flame in her pupil, which they claimed was a reference to the Israeli flag. 

Campaign has contacted M&S and Mother London for further comment. 

 
Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

1 WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

2 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

3 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

4 WPP fires executive detained in Shanghai over bribery charges

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

6 Shanghai's economic police confirm GroupM executive detained on bribery charges

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

7 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

8 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

9 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

10 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

Related Articles

How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting ad spend
Oct 31, 2023
Jessica Heygate

How the Israel-Hamas war is affecting ad spend

M&S adds virtual persona Mira to its Insiders staff influencer programme
Oct 28, 2022
Ben Bold

M&S adds virtual persona Mira to its Insiders staff ...

Shelter shows reality of homeless children this Christmas
Nov 4, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Shelter shows reality of homeless children this ...

How is it still a White Christmas?
Nov 22, 2021
Alpesh Patel

How is it still a White Christmas?

Just Published

Angela Tangas: 'I didn't come here to run an advertising agency'
The Information
5 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Angela Tangas: 'I didn't come here to run an ...

Dentsu’s UK and Ireland chief executive is building on the group’s Japanese heritage.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies returns to original name of Hill & Knowlton
5 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Hill+Knowlton Strategies returns to original name ...

The firm has also created services that address evolving client needs.

Accenture Song drives off with Peugeot global creative account
5 hours ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Accenture Song drives off with Peugeot global ...

Accenture Song will take over the account in January 2024.

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad
5 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked ...

Gentle in-house spot set to ‘In My Life’ to run in the UK, US and Europe.