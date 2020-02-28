Search
Feb 28, 2020
M&S: Bringing data management in-house 'imperative' for brands
Role for agency partners is providing specialist expertise, retailer said.
Apr 9, 2018
Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?
Oct 6, 2014
Trigger warning: The horror of being 'trapped' by MS
AUSTRALIA - A TVC called 'Trapped' lives up to its frightening title by vividly expressing the helpless terror of someone suffering from multiple sclerosis.
