M&S: Bringing data management in-house 'imperative' for brands
Feb 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Role for agency partners is providing specialist expertise, retailer said.

Marks & Spencer's ill-omened ending in China began a decade ago
Apr 9, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: 10 years after it launched, Marks & Spencer finally retreated from China in January this year. What went wrong?

Trigger warning: The horror of being 'trapped' by MS
Oct 6, 2014
Matthew Miller

AUSTRALIA - A TVC called 'Trapped' lives up to its frightening title by vividly expressing the helpless terror of someone suffering from multiple sclerosis.

