Advertising Digital Marketing News
Ben Bold
Oct 28, 2022

M&S adds virtual persona Mira to its Insiders staff influencer programme

AR-powered Mira joins four new colleague additions to scheme.

M&S: AR-powered influencer joins retailer's Insiders initiative
M&S: AR-powered influencer joins retailer's Insiders initiative

Marks & Spencer has introduced an AR-powered "virtual influencer" character as part of its "M&S Insiders" initiative that uses staff as influencers, a move designed to help the brand appeal more to younger, tech-savvy consumers.

Appearing on M&S's Instagram account, Mira – which stands for "Marks & Spencer, influencer, reality, augmented" – has been developed in conjunction with creative technology agency Happy Finish using a combination of photography and CGI. The virtual character will create "real-world" content.

The virtual persona is one of five new additions to M&S Insiders, which brings the total to 13. Insiders come from a variety of roles at the company, including store assistants, stylists, buyers and designers. They produce social content, sharing style tips and product recommendations with their social followers. M&S said that they generate an average 30% higher engagement rate than external influencers.

Accordingly, Mira will promote M&S's latest "collections, trends and style tips, as one in four people in the UK say they are influenced by social media to buy clothes". By virtue of being a digital, AR character, M&S will be able to test and learn, using her to respond to trending conversations "at pace and be agile with how and when content is captured", while hopefully appealing to "a younger audience and build a community with a demographic that are interested in this new form of technology".

The other new joiner Insiders include a menswear stylist called Dan, two focused on childrenswear, called Sharon and Jodie, and Bethany, who focuses on beauty.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S's director of marketing for clothing and home, said: "We are excited to welcome Mira – UK retail's first virtual influencer – to our M&S Insider family. Her introduction is just the latest example of how M&S has become bolder in experimenting with emerging technology and trends to inspire our customers – whether that's our Live Shopping events or our expert online consultation services, such as digital bra fit.

"A virtual influencer means we can be more fleet of foot in live trends/conversations and opens possibilities in both the physical and virtual world in the future. I can't wait to hear customer feedback and see where we take Mira next."

Jeremy Yates, Happy Finish's director of strategic partnerships, added: "A big part of our work for M&S focuses on helping the brand unlock new ways to bring its product ranges to life and enrich customer experience. Creating Mira to complement the existing M&S Insiders team is set to do both."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Deconstructing the virtual influencer
Analysis
Apr 20, 2022
Humphrey Ho

Deconstructing the virtual influencer

Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?
Marketing
May 9, 2022
Matthew Keegan

Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble ...

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down syndrome was created
Digital
May 18, 2022
Matthew Keegan

How the world's first virtual influencer with Down ...

M&S: Bringing data management in-house 'imperative' for brands
Advertising
Feb 28, 2020
Simon Gwynn

M&S: Bringing data management in-house 'imperative' ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.