A Christmas classic reimagined because homelessness is anything but silent

Youth homelessness charity Centrepoint rewrites the lyrics to 'Silent Night' to spotlight street violence towards homeless people.

The 60-second film shows a choir, led by young people affected by homelessness, singing the revised lyrics such as "Violent night, endless night" and "Sleep in fear for your life".

Wonderhood Studios worked with Aimee, an 18-year-old rapper with cerebral palsy who became homeless one winter after a family breakdown, to rework the lyrics.

The film is supported by out-of-home that shows the rewritten carol lyrics in the style of a traditional hymn sheet.

It was directed by Nicolas Jack Davies through Sweetshop and created by Dave Farthing and Bryan Stewart.