Agency holiday cards: Voice harmonising AI, carols, recipes and more

Every year, creative agencies attempt to outdo themselves with lavish and quirky holiday cards.

In 2022, agencies summed up their year with holiday cards that reflected the trends of the time. Artificial intelligence (AI) appeared prominently, and many shops used the super-hot tech with originality.

It should come as no surprise that AI is once again the center of attention this year. And as the holiday season progresses, agencies have once again found new ways to use familiar tools, with many taking a different tact by crafting recipe books, original carols and crossword puzzles.

Here are eight of our favorite cards this year.



AKQA





Broken gifts don’t have to end up in the trash thanks to AKQA’s handy-dandy guide to fixing things.

To discourage the tremendous waste that follows the gift-giving season, the design shop created Fixmas.gift, a website full of guides to repair common presents such as bicycles, phones and gaming consoles. The site also features an OpenAI-powered chatbot called Fixie that guides people through restoring or properly disposing of other items.

Production company Knucklehead and director Theo James Krekis worked on a hero film to accompany the site.



MSL