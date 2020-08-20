Search
1 day ago
Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.
Aug 20, 2020
'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?
Aug 18, 2020
Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over big-budget campaigns
Three-quarters don't think brands should create usual style of festive ads.
Dec 20, 2019
Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.
Dec 20, 2019
Why save all the populist campaigns for Christmas?
Advertisers put a bet on Christmas when they'd be wiser to create work that resonates across the year.
Dec 20, 2019
Arthur Sadoun delivers lone Publicis wishes... since everyone else is too busy
'I didn't dare to ask for any additional help,' CEO says.
