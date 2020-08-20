christmas

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

Virtual masterclasses and at-home party packages aim to encourage customers back to bars.

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020
Aug 20, 2020
John Harrington

'Swerve socially-distant Santa, focus on joy' — PR pros on Christmas 2020

Christmas this year will be like no other, so what can we expect from campaigns over the festive season?

Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over big-budget campaigns
Aug 18, 2020
John Harrington

Christmas 2020: public favours 'real stories' over big-budget campaigns

Three-quarters don't think brands should create usual style of festive ads.

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas
Dec 20, 2019
Staff Reporters

Nobody wants an ash-filled snow globe this Christmas

“It’s beginning to look a lot like climate change”.

Why save all the populist campaigns for Christmas?
Dec 20, 2019
Sue Higgs

Why save all the populist campaigns for Christmas?

Advertisers put a bet on Christmas when they'd be wiser to create work that resonates across the year.

Arthur Sadoun delivers lone Publicis wishes... since everyone else is too busy
Dec 20, 2019
Sara Spary

Arthur Sadoun delivers lone Publicis wishes... since everyone else is too busy

'I didn't dare to ask for any additional help,' CEO says.

