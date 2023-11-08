KFC teaser hints at switch to Kentucky Fried Turkey for Christmas

KFC is tucking into the festive spirit – and all the hype around Christmas campaigns – with a tongue-in-cheek out-of-home and social push that uses the requests it receives every year for a more Chistmas-y menu.

Created by Mother, the work launches today and features a selection of messages it has been sent annually on social, such as "KFC should have turkey on the menu for #Christmas", "ever thought about Kentucky Fried Turkey?" and "Why don't KFC do KFT at Xmas?"

One half of each execution carries a tantalising date – "13.11.23" – signifying when the brand's Christmas offering will be launched.

"We've seen the endless requests for Kentucky Fried Turkey," KFC said. "We've heard the hundreds of demands to apply the Colonel's blend of 11 Herbs and Spices to the 'other bird'..."

"For the next week, KFC will be profiling the requests it has received to switch to turkey (for a limited, Christmastime-only period) – by playing back the social commentary across all media formats."