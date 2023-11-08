News The Work Advertising Marketing Creativity
Ben Bold
2 days ago

KFC teaser hints at switch to Kentucky Fried Turkey for Christmas

KFC says that every year, around this time, requests come in for turkey to be included on its menu.

KFC teaser hints at switch to Kentucky Fried Turkey for Christmas

KFC is tucking into the festive spirit – and all the hype around Christmas campaigns – with a tongue-in-cheek out-of-home and social push that uses the requests it receives every year for a more Chistmas-y menu.

Created by Mother, the work launches today and features a selection of messages it has been sent annually on social, such as "KFC should have turkey on the menu for #Christmas", "ever thought about Kentucky Fried Turkey?" and "Why don't KFC do KFT at Xmas?"

One half of each execution carries a tantalising date – "13.11.23" – signifying when the brand's Christmas offering will be launched.

"We've seen the endless requests for Kentucky Fried Turkey," KFC said. "We've heard the hundreds of demands to apply the Colonel's blend of 11 Herbs and Spices to the 'other bird'..."

"For the next week, KFC will be profiling the requests it has received to switch to turkey (for a limited, Christmastime-only period) – by playing back the social commentary across all media formats."

 
 
Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

1 Rob Mayhew slams Havas over Shell in mocking video

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

3 Women to Watch Asia Pacific 2023: The marcomms trailblazers making a difference

Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

4 Mark Read: We haven’t been slow to simplify WPP, we’re dealing with Sorrell’s ‘30 years of inactivity’

Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

5 Dentsu makes leadership changes, unveils global practice chiefs

RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

6 RIP Gen Z, Millennial, Boomer: Is it time for the marketing industry to ditch generational labels?

WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

7 WPP suffers surprise Q3 decline and plans US$120 million savings drive

New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

8 New Unilever CEO downplays purpose and hikes adspend

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

10 VML merger: Lessons from DBS/POSB by Robin Nayak

Related Articles

M&S removes Christmas social post after image likened to Palestine flag
Nov 5, 2023
Imogen Watson

M&S removes Christmas social post after image ...

KFC criticized for playing into racist stereotypes in new OOH campaign
Sep 1, 2023
Bailey Calfee

KFC criticized for playing into racist stereotypes ...

KFC converts restaurant into omakase experience to celebrate Teriyaki Burger launch
Jul 28, 2023
Ben Bold

KFC converts restaurant into omakase experience to ...

Shelter shows reality of homeless children this Christmas
Nov 4, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Shelter shows reality of homeless children this ...

Just Published

Singles' Day 2023: From KOLs to trust, the changing dynamics of consumer choices
19 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Singles' Day 2023: From KOLs to trust, the changing ...

Rationality eclipses impulse buys, prompting brands to wage a fierce platform war for customer loyalty.

Campaign Crash Course: Festive advertising
19 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Campaign Crash Course: Festive advertising

In this lesson, Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas, explains how brands should approach festive advertising.

Women to Watch 2023: Jessica Wu, Mindshare
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Jessica Wu, Mindshare

Known for her ground-breaking digital initiatives and deep expertise across every slice of media, Jessica Wu continues to raise the bar with panache.

60% of Hongkongers and Singaporeans distrust claims made by companies regarding ESG activities
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

60% of Hongkongers and Singaporeans distrust claims ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Distrust in claims about ESG activities is deeply embedded among Hongkongers and Singaporeans, as public expectations for authenticity remains high.