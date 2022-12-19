Mindshare retains Nike media account in China

Mindshare has prevailed in defending its key Nike media account in China after a lengthy competitive review, Campaign has learned from multiple sources. Nike is estimated to spend $105 million on media in China, according to Comvergence, making it one of Nike's largest markets. The review to manage the account was run independently by the brand and stretched over much of 2022, Campaign understands, with GroupM's Mindshare ultimately prevailing over Publicis Media.

Nike's media review in China was held separately from the global media review run by R3 that saw independent media agency PMG win North American duties, and saw IPG Mediabrands' Initiative win many key markets globally, including in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Campaign understands that following that win, Initiative is being tapped to provide media strategy services to Nike across most Asia markets outside of China, including Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand.

However Mindshare continues to run media-buying for Nike in Australia, across Southeast Asia and now has retained its lucrative longstanding China business, where it has worked with the brand for well over a decade.

Campaign has reached out to Nike China but did not receive a reply by the time of publication. Mindshare and Publicis declined to comment.