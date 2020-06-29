review

Sanofi puts agencies on alert in global media pitch
Jun 29, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Sanofi puts agencies on alert in global media pitch

Pharmaceuticals giant spends estimated €900m a year.

Kraft Heinz puts $600 million global media account in review
Mar 21, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Kraft Heinz puts $600 million global media account in review

Former AB InBev CMO Miguel Patricio joined the food marketer as chief exec last summer.

Unilever kicks off strategic review of personal-care brands
Feb 18, 2020
Ben Bold

Unilever kicks off strategic review of personal-care brands

Process takes place as Unilever considers selling off tea business.

Kraft Heinz puts ad agencies on alert with pledge to cut roster from 36 to 19
Feb 17, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Kraft Heinz puts ad agencies on alert with pledge to cut roster from 36 to 19

Food giant will also increase working media spend by 30%, with even bigger boost for key brands.

Coca-Cola seeks creative agency for global brand campaign
Oct 31, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Coca-Cola seeks creative agency for global brand campaign

The review includes work around sustainability, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Imperial Tobacco reviews global ad account
Sep 10, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Imperial Tobacco reviews global ad account

Brands include Davidoff, JPS and Parker & Simpson.

