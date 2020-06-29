Search
review
Jun 29, 2020
Sanofi puts agencies on alert in global media pitch
Pharmaceuticals giant spends estimated €900m a year.
Mar 21, 2020
Kraft Heinz puts $600 million global media account in review
Former AB InBev CMO Miguel Patricio joined the food marketer as chief exec last summer.
Feb 18, 2020
Unilever kicks off strategic review of personal-care brands
Process takes place as Unilever considers selling off tea business.
Feb 17, 2020
Kraft Heinz puts ad agencies on alert with pledge to cut roster from 36 to 19
Food giant will also increase working media spend by 30%, with even bigger boost for key brands.
Oct 31, 2019
Coca-Cola seeks creative agency for global brand campaign
The review includes work around sustainability, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Sep 10, 2019
Imperial Tobacco reviews global ad account
Brands include Davidoff, JPS and Parker & Simpson.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins