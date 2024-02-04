News Advertising
Charlotte Rawlings
1 day ago

Vodka brand Finlandia reviews global creative account

The process is being handled by Creativebrief.

Vodka brand Finlandia reviews global creative account

Finlandia vodka is reviewing its global creative account.

The process is being handled by Creativebrief and Campaign understands the review is at the chemistry stage.

The vodka brand was acquired by a subsidiary of Coca-Cola last November.

It was formerly owned by Brown‑Forman, which also owns Jack Daniel’s, Chambord and Tequila Herradura.

Wieden & Kennedy previously created work for the brand, releasing campaigns including “Wisdom” and “To the life less ordinary”.

In 2017, the shop released “Finlandia flavours", comprising eight films and four print executions illustrating how Finland’s summers create the perfect conditions to grow Finlandia’s ingredients.

The agency stopped working with Finlandia in 2018.

Finlandia declined to comment.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

3 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

4 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

6 APAC rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM lead creative and media tables

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

7 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

8 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

10 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Chorus wins global branding brief from Moskovskaya Vodka
Jun 10, 2023
Ben Bold

Chorus wins global branding brief from Moskovskaya ...

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta vodka sauce inspired by Gigi Hadid
Mar 24, 2023
Will Green

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta ...

Agencies line up for Stoli vodka business
Dec 20, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

Agencies line up for Stoli vodka business

H1 2023 new-biz review: Creative landscape holds steady
Sep 8, 2023
Maria Iu

H1 2023 new-biz review: Creative landscape holds steady

Just Published

Droga5 and Accenture Song illustrate the pull of Qiddiya City
2 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Droga5 and Accenture Song illustrate the pull of ...

"Play life", a 90-second film, unveils the giant entertainment destination currently under construction 40km from the centre of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

UK competition regulator: 'Google cannot proceed with cookie deprecation until concerns resolved'
2 hours ago
Beau Jackson

UK competition regulator: 'Google cannot proceed ...

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority says Google must act to address concerns around market dominance.

Poonam Pandey's staged death raises ethical questions
3 hours ago
Noel D'souza

Poonam Pandey's staged death raises ethical questions

SOUNDING BOARD: Is there a thin line between creating awareness and moral dilemmas? Pandey's death hoax to raise awareness about cervical cancer prompts us to examine the ethical aspects of this digital campaign, as the focus shifts from the cause, potentially impacting her brand image

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for ...

The promotional blitz by Tatler featured Messi’s face right in the middle of all marketing material, leading fans to expect his magic on the field. Minister Kevin Yeung says spectators can contemplate independent legal recourse.