Vodka brand Finlandia reviews global creative account

Finlandia vodka is reviewing its global creative account.



The process is being handled by Creativebrief and Campaign understands the review is at the chemistry stage.



The vodka brand was acquired by a subsidiary of Coca-Cola last November.



It was formerly owned by Brown‑Forman, which also owns Jack Daniel’s, Chambord and Tequila Herradura.



Wieden & Kennedy previously created work for the brand, releasing campaigns including “Wisdom” and “To the life less ordinary”.



In 2017, the shop released “Finlandia flavours", comprising eight films and four print executions illustrating how Finland’s summers create the perfect conditions to grow Finlandia’s ingredients.

The agency stopped working with Finlandia in 2018.



Finlandia declined to comment.