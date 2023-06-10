Chorus wins global branding brief from Moskovskaya Vodka

Amber Beverage Group has appointed creative and events agency Chorus to handle Moskovskaya Vodka's global branding.

Chorus has been appointed without a pitch and briefed to develop a refresh of Moskovskaya Vodka's logo and "brand book", a remit spanning visual identity guidelines and key visuals. The agency will also work on the brand's live marketing and brand activation activity, from conception to design.

Moskovskaya Vodka is triple-distilled in Riga, Latvia, and uses traditional methods, slow filtered through charcoal and quartz sand. The new look for the brand will play on the product's established smooth taste and flavour while "injecting a fresh and modern aesthetic whilst maintaining distinctive brand characteristics".

Claire Li, Amber Beverage Group's global brand director vodkas, said: ''We are delighted to be working with Chorus on our brand transformation. The vodka category is in much need of reinvigoration and this creative refresh will firmly establish Moskovskaya as a challenger brand, injecting the category with vibrancy and accelerating our growth trajectory."



Andrew Perrott, managing director of Chorus, added: "We're seeing more and more global brands coming to us in search of an agency that can lead on a broad creative brief that reaches far beyond just experiential...

"Our business has pushed itself to produce creatives that really excel for our customers and we've hit a high level of sophistication. We're looking forward to exploring new creatives concepts in partnership with the team at Amber Beverage Group."

Chorus said the win comes on the back of growth from "numerous international brands".

Amber Beverage Group also owns brands including Rooster Rojo Tequila, The Irishman Whiskey and Cross Keys Gin. It operates in the UK, Baltic States, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Australia and Austria.