The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet

What if the effects of internet hiccups manifested in the real world? This ad for New Zealand service provider Chorus, by Saatchi & Saatchi, shows some of the possibilities. Ad Nut particularly likes these two moments:
The spot is directed by one of Ad Nut's favourites, Damien Shatford of Sweetshop.
The campaign launched on Sunday and will run across TV, online video, OOH, radio, digital and social.
CREDITS
Client: Chorus
Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
Media Agency: FCB
Production company: Sweetshop
Director: Damien Shatford
Executive Producer: Ben Dailey
Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse
DOP: Nigel Bluck
Production Designer: Guy Treadgold
Post / VFX: Blockhead – Stefan Coory
Audio: Liquid Studios – Craig Matuschka
Music: licensed Recording Debussy – Clare de Lune
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.