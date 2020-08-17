The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet

What if the effects of internet hiccups manifested in the real world? This ad for New Zealand service provider Chorus, by Saatchi & Saatchi, shows some of the possibilities. Ad Nut particularly likes these two moments:

The spot is directed by one of Ad Nut's favourites, Damien Shatford of Sweetshop.

The campaign launched on Sunday and will run across TV, online video, OOH, radio, digital and social.

CREDITS

Client: Chorus

Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ

Media Agency: FCB

Production company: Sweetshop

Director: Damien Shatford

Executive Producer: Ben Dailey

Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse

DOP: Nigel Bluck

Production Designer: Guy Treadgold

Post / VFX: Blockhead – Stefan Coory

Audio: Liquid Studios – Craig Matuschka

Music: licensed Recording Debussy – Clare de Lune