Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 17, 2020

The tale of poor Carl, victim of bad internet

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand transplants the effects of a poor internet connection to the real world in a spot for Chorus, directed by Sweetshop's Damien Shatford.

What if the effects of internet hiccups manifested in the real world? This ad for New Zealand service provider Chorus, by Saatchi & Saatchi, shows some of the possibilities. Ad Nut particularly likes these two moments:

The spot is directed by one of Ad Nut's favourites, Damien Shatford of Sweetshop.

The campaign launched on Sunday and will run across TV, online video, OOH, radio, digital and social. 

CREDITS

Client: Chorus
Creative Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
Media Agency: FCB
Production company: Sweetshop
Director: Damien Shatford
Executive Producer: Ben Dailey
Executive Producer: Kate Roydhouse
DOP: Nigel Bluck
Production Designer: Guy Treadgold
Post / VFX: Blockhead – Stefan Coory
Audio: Liquid Studios – Craig Matuschka
Music: licensed Recording Debussy – Clare de Lune

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand
PR
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

MSL sets up shop in New Zealand

Is there anything 5G can't do?
Advertising
Sep 16, 2019
Ad Nut

Is there anything 5G can't do?

Agency Report Card 2018: Saatchi & Saatchi
Front and Centre
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2018: Saatchi & Saatchi

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore
Advertising
Jan 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
59 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.