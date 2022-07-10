Advertising Digital Media News
Arvind Hickman
Jul 11, 2022

Mindshare launches measurement tool for creative

The agency worked with Meta to develop a tool that assesses the impact of good creative.

Mindshare launches measurement tool for creative

Mindshare has developed a measurement tool that it claims helps brands assess the impact of creative on Facebook and Instagram, irrespective of where the ad is placed.

Called Impact Zoom, it uses machine learning to analyse factors such as an ad's objective, targeting, placement type and position, creative format and quality ranking to predict ad recall-lift potential and assess the quality of the creative for any campaign.

The tool then isolates the impact of the media and creative, working out what drives the ad’s performance, benchmarked against ads from similar categories for context.

Mindshare said creative testing is usually done without the context of media placement, which does not allow advertisers to understand how different creative affects business outcomes.

“Impact Zoom helps our clients uncover new opportunities for additional synergies between creative and media and identifies levers to ensure enhanced future performance for their ads,” Shane McAndrew, Mindshare’s global data strategy and analytics officer, said.

“It is a great example of collaboration between Mindshare and Meta solutions, and the performance improvements they deliver to help businesses grow and maximise their investments on Facebook and Instagram.”

The solution uses proprietary algorithms, designed by Mindshare, and builds on Meta’s existing solutions for Facebook that use a combination of machine learning signals and qualitative methods.

In developing the product, a team of data scientists and analysts from Meta and Mindshare worked for three months on a Facebook lift meta-analysis, featuring more than 800 brand and conversion lift studies, to discover key success factors and best practices that help drive brand and conversion lift on Facebook.

Impact Zoom follows Mindshare’s launch of Precisely Human Intelligence, a set of machine learning tools that aims to help advertisers better understand the "motivations, mindsets and emotions" of target audiences.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Dilpreeta Vasudeva joins Meta as head of marketing in India
Digital
Jul 11, 2022
Campaign India Team

Dilpreeta Vasudeva joins Meta as head of marketing ...

Can Apple and Meta play nice in the metaverse?
Digital
Jun 23, 2022
Humphrey Ho

Can Apple and Meta play nice in the metaverse?

Mini and Fender hit the road for Meta's Horizons Worlds
Digital
Jun 22, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Mini and Fender hit the road for Meta's Horizons Worlds

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
17 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.