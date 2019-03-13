impact
Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.
Impact announces APAC expansion
Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.
Impact Muang Thong Thani debuts new skybridge
The venue will host the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in December.
Poor company leadership prompts 60 per cent to stop buying: Ketchum
GLOBAL – In the past year, 60 per cent of people around the world have opted to stop buying, or started buying less, from a company due to poor perceptions of the behaviour of the brand’s leaders, according to a recent study by public relations firm Ketchum.
Neuroscience shows online-video ads more emotive than traditional TV: Vivaki
BEIJING & WUHAN - Advertising efficiency is at least 1.713 times higher for online video ads than for traditional TV spots in terms of triggering positive emotional responses, according to a neuroscience study by VivaKi and Brain Intelligence.
ApolloNation launches across Australia and New Zealand
SYDNEY – Promotional marketing agency Apollo has merged with experiential agencies Synergy in New Zealand and Impact in Australia to create ApolloNation, under Aegis Media.
