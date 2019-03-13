impact

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Impact acquires influencer management platform Activate

This deal will result in the creation of the world's largest influencer marketplace.

Impact announces APAC expansion
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Impact announces APAC expansion

Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.

Impact Muang Thong Thani debuts new skybridge
Oct 9, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Impact Muang Thong Thani debuts new skybridge

The venue will host the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in December.

Poor company leadership prompts 60 per cent to stop buying: Ketchum
Apr 12, 2013
Emily Tan

Poor company leadership prompts 60 per cent to stop buying: Ketchum

GLOBAL – In the past year, 60 per cent of people around the world have opted to stop buying, or started buying less, from a company due to poor perceptions of the behaviour of the brand’s leaders, according to a recent study by public relations firm Ketchum.

Neuroscience shows online-video ads more emotive than traditional TV: Vivaki
Apr 8, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Neuroscience shows online-video ads more emotive than traditional TV: Vivaki

BEIJING & WUHAN - Advertising efficiency is at least 1.713 times higher for online video ads than for traditional TV spots in terms of triggering positive emotional responses, according to a neuroscience study by VivaKi and Brain Intelligence.

ApolloNation launches across Australia and New Zealand
Feb 14, 2013
Sophie Chen

ApolloNation launches across Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY – Promotional marketing agency Apollo has merged with experiential agencies Synergy in New Zealand and Impact in Australia to create ApolloNation, under Aegis Media.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia