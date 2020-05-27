zoom

'We know the immense responsibility we have': Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi
May 27, 2020
Diana Bradley

Zoom’s CMO on marketing—and securing—lockdown’s breakout brand.

SPCA hijacks video conferencing backgrounds to promote pet adoption
May 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore's animal protection organisation and Forsman&Bodenfors want you to put your virtual backgrounds to work on behalf of animals who need real homes.

Facebook targets Zoom with 50-person Messenger Rooms
Apr 26, 2020
Omar Oakes

Users will be able to discover and drop in to rooms, as well as use AR filters and custom backgrounds.

Zoom calls, empty streets and TikTok: 7 true tales of production in lockdown
Apr 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency leaders give a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how they overcame lockdown restrictions to make work, plus the production lessons learned along the way.

Thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web
Apr 15, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TECH BITES: More than half a million Zoom accounts are being sold or shared on the dark web.

Zoom forms security council to tackle privacy criticisms
Apr 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

There will also be an advisory board for CEO Eric Yuan.

