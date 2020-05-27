zoom
'We know the immense responsibility we have': Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi
Zoom’s CMO on marketing—and securing—lockdown’s breakout brand.
SPCA hijacks video conferencing backgrounds to promote pet adoption
Singapore's animal protection organisation and Forsman&Bodenfors want you to put your virtual backgrounds to work on behalf of animals who need real homes.
Facebook targets Zoom with 50-person Messenger Rooms
Users will be able to discover and drop in to rooms, as well as use AR filters and custom backgrounds.
Zoom calls, empty streets and TikTok: 7 true tales of production in lockdown
Agency leaders give a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how they overcame lockdown restrictions to make work, plus the production lessons learned along the way.
Thousands of Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web
TECH BITES: More than half a million Zoom accounts are being sold or shared on the dark web.
Zoom forms security council to tackle privacy criticisms
There will also be an advisory board for CEO Eric Yuan.
