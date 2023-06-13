Advertising Analysis Data
Samuel Tan
1 day ago

May 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Vegemite

The smell of the iconic Australian pantry staple turning 100 has registered the biggest spike in advertising awareness in the country in May.

May 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Vegemite

Vegemite has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Australia for the month of May 2023, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the food spread saw an uplift of 6.1 percentage points over the four-week period.

In May, supermarket chain Woolworths and the Royal Australian Mint announced the release of a limited edition range of $2 coins to celebrate 100 years of the savoury yeast product. These coins come in three designs and are enclosed in one of Vegemite’s three brand colours: yellow, red or black.

The first coin features a jar of Vegemite, with the words “100 Mitey Years” at the bottom. The second coin features a slice of Vegemite toast, with the words “Tastes like Australia”. The third coin features a child eating a slice of Vegemite on toast, with the words “Happy Little Vegemites”.

Three million Vegemite-themed coins are available across Australia for Woolworths customers to collect, when they pay in cash.   

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Vegemite’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 14.6 on 26 April to a high of 20.7 by 24 May. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, cold and flu medication brand Panadol recorded a six-point spike in Ad Awareness from 13.5 on 26 April to 19.5 by 22 May, while airline Virgin Australia saw its Ad Awareness climb 5.7 percentage points from 22.0 on 5 May to 27.7 by 22 May.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Australia from 26 April to 25 May 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

2 Shell launches global media review, prompting protests at incumbent WPP’s offices

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

3 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

6 Publicis to award Arthur Sadoun $12 million ‘retention’ bonus to stay as CEO until 2027

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

7 Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

8 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

9 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

10 Wokeness woes: Will the anti-woke wave reach Asia?

Related Articles

April 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Foodpanda
May 8, 2023
Samuel Tan

April 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Foodpanda

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike
Apr 12, 2023
Samuel Tan

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

November 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Tepthai
Dec 12, 2022
Samuel Tan

November 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Tepthai

October 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Downy
Nov 16, 2022
Samuel Tan

October 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Downy

Just Published

L'Oréal Groupe Vietnam reappoints Publicis as media planning and buying partner
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oréal Groupe Vietnam reappoints Publicis as media ...

L’Oreal Groupe has renewed their collaboration with Publicis Groupe in Vietnam following a successful three-and-a-half-year tenure and competitive review lasting three months.

Top independent health agency network opens in APAC
9 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Top independent health agency network opens in APAC

Klick Health opens regional hub led by former Ogilvy Singapore managing partner Mitchell Tan.

John Wren: AI can never replace the genius from great creative
The Information
10 hours ago
John Wren

John Wren: AI can never replace the genius from ...

Omnicom's chairman and chief executive explains the impact of tech and the biggest creative opportunities for the coming year, in the latest article in a series by holding company bosses.

Havas revamps brand identity
13 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Havas revamps brand identity

Agency is bringing all Havas branded networks and operating companies under a new and shared brand identity