Samuel Tan
1 day ago

January APAC advertiser of the month: Pocky

Pocky's promotional brand blitz with a limited-edition Prosperity Gift Box recorded a leap in advertising awareness in Singapore.

Pocky has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Singapore for the month of December of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the biscuits sticks brand saw an uplift of 7.4 percentage points over the four weeks. 

The Glico-owned label, which is distributed in Singapore by First Food Industries Pte Ltd, recently promoted its limited edition Prosperity Gift Box, which contains 10 biscuit packs in different flavours and a dragons and ladders board game, ahead of the Lunar New Year season.   

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Pocky’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 5% on 26 December to a high of 12.4% by 25 January. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.  

Additionally, Meta’s social media platform, Facebook, recorded a 7.2-point jump in Ad Awareness from 14.9% on 29 December to 22.1% by 23 January, while sports apparel retailer Nike saw its Ad Awareness climb 7 points from 19% on 31 December to 26% by 25 January. 

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Singapore from 26 December to 25 January 2024. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The score change for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. 

