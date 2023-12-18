Analysis Data News Advertising Marketing
Samuel Tan
1 day ago

November APAC advertiser of the month: Lay's

YouGov crunches the numbers to find how Lay’s Stax up on ad success with an innovative campaign and a Lazada partnership.

Lay’s has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Thailand for the month of November, of all the brands YouGov in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the potato snack brand saw an uplift of 11.2 percentage points over the four-week period.

Lay’s released a video commercial promoting its potato snack in November, and also partnered with e-commerce platform Lazada to offer special limited edition bags featuring designs by local illustrator Chubby Nida, which can be purchased together with a trio of Lay’s Stax chips.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Lay’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 37.3% on 29 October to a high of 48.5% by 23 November. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, Alphabet-owned video sharing platform YouTube recorded an 8.5-point jump in Ad Awareness from 48.5% on 26 October to 57.0% by 23 November, while e-commerce platform Shopee saw its Ad Awareness climb 8.4 points from 61.5% on 27 October to 69.9% by 22 November.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Thailand from 26 October to 23 November 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.

Source:
Campaign Asia

