Samuel Tan
1 day ago

December APAC advertiser of the month: MTR Corporation

MTR's partnership with Foodpanda, ten F&B services, and WWF towards a green future for Hong Kong registers ad awareness spike.

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

MTR has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Hong Kong for the month of December, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the public transport operator saw an uplift of 6.6 percentage points over the four-week period.

The rail operator recently sponsored the installation of vending machines for loaning and collecting reusable food containers at Hong Kong station, as part of an environmental campaign with Foodpanda Hong Kong and WWF Hong Kong to reduce plastic waste in takeaway food packaging.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, MTR’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 39.2% on 3 December to a high of 45.8% by 25 December. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, cosmetics brand SK-II recorded a 5.9-point jump in Ad Awareness from 18.5% on 27 November to 24.4% by 10 December, while menthol ointment maker Mentholatum saw its Ad Awareness climb 5.7 points from 16.9% on 9 December to 22.7% by 21 December.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Hong Kong from 26 November to 25 December 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

