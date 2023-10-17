September 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Supercheap Auto

Supercheap Auto has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Australia for the month of September, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the automotive parts and accessories retailer saw an uplift of 6.7 percentage points over the four-week period.

In early September, Supercheap Auto launched the ninth edition of its long-running 'Keep it Running Super with the Best Performing Oils' campaign to encourage automotive owners to keep their vehicles running in top condition by regularly checking and changing their engine oil.

The latest instalment titled 'Retirement Rampage is a seven-minute film that shows five motorsports drivers—Chaz Mostert, Molly Taylor, Matt Mingay, James Moffatt and David Reynolds—racing in high-performance cars to get to a bingo game on time.

Fuel brands sold by Supercheap Auto—including Nulon, Penrite, Valvoline, Mobil and Castrol—appear as podium finishers in the film, which also features Aussie TV personality and racing enthusiast Grant Denyer plus Australian motorbike racer Daniel Sanders.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Supercheap Auto’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 21.6 on 30 August to a high of 28.3 by 24 September. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, razor brand Schick recorded a 5.2-point jump in Ad Awareness from 2.6 on 26 August to 7.8 by 23 September, while domestic appliances / household electronics brand Miele saw its Ad Awareness climb 5.1 points from 5.6 on 26 August to 10.7 by 25 September.

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Australia from 26 August to 25 September 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.