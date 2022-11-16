Search
advertiser of the month
Nov 16, 2022
October 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Downy
Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that awareness of Downy's advertisements in Indonesia rose by more than 10 percentage points.
Oct 10, 2022
September 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Apple
Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that awareness of Apple's advertisements rose by over 10 percentage points in September in Hong Kong & Singapore.
