Eyeota and YouGov expand data partnership into APAC
Apr 27, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

YouGov audiences will open to Eyeota's marketing clients in seven new global markets, six of them in Asia-Pacific.

The brands making the best impressions on women in Asia-Pacific
Mar 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

WhatsApp, YouTube and Google all score highly in YouGov's BrandIndex 2020 Women's rankings, alongside strong local brands.

More than a third of Singaporeans have no trust in influencers
Mar 4, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Exclusive YouGov research shows impact of virtual influencers is even less, as 60% say they have no influence at all.

Coronavirus response benefits Watsons: YouGov
Feb 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Watsons has seen a rise in YouGov's customer sentiment, recommendations and brand buzz metrics in Hong Kong since it began responding to the outbreak last month.

PRWeek and PRCA launch landmark Asia-Pacific study
Jun 26, 2019
Arvind Hickman

The PRCA and PRWeek UK are launching the first PR and Communications Census for the Asia-Pacific region, in conjunction with research partner YouGov.

APAC workers admire tech and airline brands the most
Apr 25, 2019
David Blecken

Google dominates in a global YouGov study into employer branding, but the likes of Garuda, Alipay and Hyatt also fared well in Asia-Pacific markets.

