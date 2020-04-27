yougov
Eyeota and YouGov expand data partnership into APAC
YouGov audiences will open to Eyeota's marketing clients in seven new global markets, six of them in Asia-Pacific.
The brands making the best impressions on women in Asia-Pacific
WhatsApp, YouTube and Google all score highly in YouGov's BrandIndex 2020 Women's rankings, alongside strong local brands.
More than a third of Singaporeans have no trust in influencers
Exclusive YouGov research shows impact of virtual influencers is even less, as 60% say they have no influence at all.
Coronavirus response benefits Watsons: YouGov
Watsons has seen a rise in YouGov's customer sentiment, recommendations and brand buzz metrics in Hong Kong since it began responding to the outbreak last month.
PRWeek and PRCA launch landmark Asia-Pacific study
The PRCA and PRWeek UK are launching the first PR and Communications Census for the Asia-Pacific region, in conjunction with research partner YouGov.
APAC workers admire tech and airline brands the most
Google dominates in a global YouGov study into employer branding, but the likes of Garuda, Alipay and Hyatt also fared well in Asia-Pacific markets.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins