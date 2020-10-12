Marketing Country Rankings Analysis Data
Surekha Ragavan
1 day ago

Malaysia’s top 100 brands: Consumers drawn to electronics and fried chicken

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Cautious spending, heightened community spirit, and a nearly total digitisation of purchase behaviours dictate rankings this year.

Malaysia’s top 100 brands: Consumers drawn to electronics and fried chicken

MALAYSIA's TOP 100 BRANDS: RANKING ANALYSIS

This year’s list of top brands in Malaysia showed that consumer electronics grew exponentially or remained stable as demand rose dramatically in the last six months. Samsung, Panasonic and Apple comfortably secured their top three spots, while LG records a meteoric rise as it jumps 17 spots to reach fifth spot overall, an incredible feat to overtake Sony in sixth place.

Audrey Chong, chief investment officer at Magna Malaysia, says that changing behaviour and patterns as a result of the pandemic saw more offices mandate flexible options for work such as WFH setups, as well as the need for home schooling, which dictated that each child have their own device at home to participate in virtual classrooms.

Biggest gains in top 100
Brand 2020 rank 2019 rank Change
Takaful 100 166 66
Mydin 68 115 47
Reebok 96 133 37
Agoda 60 91 31
Daikin 86 113 27
KFC 55 80 25
Levi's 61 86 25
Booking.com 73 98 25
Heineken 85 109 24
Oral-B 56 78 22
Biggest drops in top 100
Brand 2020 rank 2019 rank Change
OldTown 87 55 -32
FedEx 84 56 -28
Giant 81 58 -23
CIMB Bank 88 67 -21
Ayam Brand 69 49 -20
Friskies 93 76 -17
Tropicana 75 61 -14
Toshiba 47 33 -14
Milo 72 59 -13
Philips 24 12 -12

Chong also attributes the rise in consumer electronics to the proliferation of ecommerce platforms such as Lazada, Shopee and Ali Express, all of which tout attractive promotions and easy-to-use interfaces.

LG’s success story, meanwhile, shows that it has finally joined the elite ranks of Samsung, Panasonic and Sony after consistently delivering in the home appliance category. One example is LG’s 4K HDTV, which is offered at a reasonable price and value compared to those by rival brands.

Irene Wong, CEO at Grey Malaysia, says that LG has been launching new products frequently and is a brand associated with innovation and technology. “[LG’s] products are discussed in forums, and their reviews are better known, and because of this, more information about their products is shared,” she says.

Philips—one of two electronics brands to dip in rankings this year—is better known in Malaysia for specific and small items such as air fryers, trimmers, garment steamers and air purifiers.

KFC is no spring chicken

The rankings also point to a surge for KFC, a ‘heritage’ chain in Malaysia which climbed 25 spots to 55th place. During the pandemic, while some brands chose to freeze adspend, Chong says that KFC Malaysia continued to speak directly to consumers and drive top-of-mind brand recall with campaigns that were contextually relevant to changing consumer behaviour.

“KFC’s spend ensured the conversation and relevancy of the brand remained, with loyalists applauded the brand for being switched on to the needs of the average family in Malaysia,” she says.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mat Ayam Free (@mat_ayam_free) on


One example was an initiative spearheaded by Reprise to provide home recipes complemented with store-bought KFC. The agency also picked up a Warc Grand Prix in social strategy for its comedic take on a social influencer (pictured above) to drive affinity with millennials in Malaysia, a campaign which gained KFC a cool 2.5 million followers. And when the pandemic hit, the brand showed love to delivery riders—including those of rivals McDonald’s and Pizza Hut—in an emotive social media post.

The runway shortens for fashion brands

Chanel and Gucci both dropped in the rankings, pointing to a trend in Kuala Lumpur where many global luxury brands were forced to shut down in the past six months.

“Luxury brands are not a priority at this point,” says Chong. “In addition, there was a backlog of new launches and collections being postponed, which further eroded these brands’ top-of-mind awareness amongst consumers. Plus the lack of tourism—especially from the Middle East—meant that these brands would suffer severe sales loss in the foreseeable future.”

Grey’s Wong added that the cost of living, Malaysia’s economic environment, affordable housing and job security were the four most critical areas affecting consumer sentiments, indirectly resulting in poor performance by luxury brands.

Levi’s and Louis Vuitton bucked the trend by improving in rankings this year. The former is known for partnering with local influencers shaping the arts and creative scene, while the latter caters to wealthy shoppers by way of high-profile collections and exclusive experiences

Domestic travel takes off

Some of the most noticeable rises this year were Agoda and Booking.com, climbing 31 and 25 spots, respectively at a time when international travel was put on pause. But aggressive domestic deals by hospitality and travel brands meant that Malaysians were driving up and down the peninsula to explore attractions in their own backyards.

“WFH created an extended period of burn out, and so with the lifting of restrictions, a sense of escapism set in for consumers seeking deals and looking for delayed gratification on their travel purchases,” says Chong. “With free movement allowed interstate, there was a surge in domestic travel, although the hospitality sector is still reeling from the effects [of Covid] as capacity is reserved almost exclusively for weekend or holiday travel.”

Wong adds that there was an uptrend this year where people rallied to boost the local economy, and showed support for local SMEs and communities. These have included Cuti-Cuti Malaysia—the country’s long-running domestic tourism campaign—as well as purchasing homemade products. This #KitaJagaKita sentiment, translating to ‘we take care of each other’, resonated throughout the pandemic.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

1 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

2 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

8 Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

9 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Malaysia’s top local brands: Sentiment veers away from ‘international is better’
Marketing
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Malaysia’s top local brands: Sentiment veers away ...

Malaysia weathers its first economic contraction in a decade
Country Rankings
1 day ago
Nielsen

Malaysia weathers its first economic contraction in ...

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble
Advertising
Oct 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The Philippines' strongest local brands: Mobile carriers gain
Advertising
Oct 5, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

The Philippines' strongest local brands: Mobile ...

Just Published

Cambodia's draft cybercrime law raises free speech alarm
Digital
9 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Cambodia's draft cybercrime law raises free speech ...

Vague language used in the draft of a proposed cybercrime law could allow it to be used as a tool to limit free speech, according to several rights organisations.

Shipping service Sendle pays tribute to those with side hustles
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Shipping service Sendle pays tribute to those with ...

A campaign by 72andSunny Sydney, launching in Australia and the US, takes inspiration from real and quirky Sendle customers.

Cultural influences: China’s regions reverse the flow
Marketing
11 hours ago
Scott Teng

Cultural influences: China’s regions reverse the flow

As trends increasingly originate in ‘lower tier’ cities, Beijing and Shanghai's realities must cease to be the default definition of China, according to the co-MD of cultural consultancy Yuzu Kyodai.

MullenLowe Philippines rebrands following buyout by local shareholders
News
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

MullenLowe Philippines rebrands following buyout by ...

The agency rebrands as MullenLowe Treyna as longtime shareholders the Trillana and Siguion-Reyna families significantly increase their stakes.