2020top1000

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.

Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
3 days ago
Nielsen

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Though international brands outnumber local ones on the top 100 ranking for India, that may be set to change due to the PM's call for self-reliance and geopolitical tensions with China.

India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Experts state that while going local is the correct option, the prime minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) movement shouldn’t lead to a compromise on quality, as it’ll hurt consumers and the country.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia