2020top1000
Japan’s top 100: Global brands muscle in on traditional names
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Panasonic remains tops, but greater marketing power and localised products are helping multinationals displace more complacent local brands.
Japan’s top local brands: Toyota, Sony still tops but retailers surge
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Uniqlo steals third spot while Muji and Aeon are among the biggest local gainers.
Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.
Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.
India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Though international brands outnumber local ones on the top 100 ranking for India, that may be set to change due to the PM's call for self-reliance and geopolitical tensions with China.
India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Experts state that while going local is the correct option, the prime minister's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) movement shouldn’t lead to a compromise on quality, as it’ll hurt consumers and the country.
