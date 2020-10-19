Country Rankings Analysis
Carol Huang
1 day ago

Taiwan's top 100 brands: Line, Taiwan Mobile, Rakuten among biggest gainers

Luxury brands also performed well in the market, according to the just-revealed ranking from our Asia's Top 1000 Brands research.

Taiwan Mobile
Taiwan Mobile

TAIWAN's TOP 100 BRANDS: RANKING ANALYSIS

Among the biggest gainers in Taiwan's top 100 brands this year are instant-messaging app Line, ecommerce site Rakuten, mobile carrier Taiwan Mobile and appliance maker Daikin.

Among the top 20, only Line, LG and Nike which moved more than three spots. Nike moved up from 11th in 2019 to 8th, and LG reached 17th from 23rd last year. But the most significant jump still belongs to Line, which moved into 12th position from 61st in 2019.

During 2020, Line has been working to build its community by increasing usage time. In May, Line started its OpenChat function—an enhanced group chat feature that allows up to 5000 people in a group—in Taiwan, making it the fifth market to get this feature after Japan, Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. The function has proven extremely useful during the pandemic as people can share information online immediately. Line also released official emoji from the Ministry of Health and Welfare to raise people's awareness in May when COVID-19 was spreading.

Among the top 100 brands in Taiwan, the rise of sanitizing brand Mr Muscle is also not a surprise. As the pandemic spread, more consumers are purchasing the sanitizing product to keep their house clean. Taiwan Mobile benefited from the increased importance of connectivity to friends and loved ones, rising 103 spots to 60th. The brand recently launched 5G services and refreshed its branding.

Brands within the top 100 that rose 20 places or more:

Line (12th) up 49
Cartier (49th) up 22
Mr Muscle (50th) up 28
UNIQLO (57th) up 30
Taiwan Mobile (60th) up 103
Cathay Life (64th) up 29
Daikin (71st) up 39
Johnie Walker (79th) up 22
Louis Vuitton (94th) up 23
Rakuten (99th) up 40

Luxury brands also scored improvements this year, performing better than in many other markets. Cartier rose 22 spots to 49th this year and Johnnie Walker rose 22 to 79th. Louis Vuitton also improved to 91st, up 23 spots.

Thanks to the strict protection of the local government, Taiwan didn't have many severe cases of Covid-19. Perhaps this created the conditions for luxury brands to start marketing in the Taiwan market ahead of others. Cartier, for example, held jewellery exhibitions in two Taiwan cities during May, because Taiwan was a relatively save venue for exhibition during the pandemic. 

Brands within the top 100 that fell 20 places or more:

Sharp (69th) down 34
Xiaomi (70th) down 32
Citibank (74th) down 21
Yahoo (75th) down 35
Cesar (95th) down 20
Estee Lauder (98th) down 36

Among the worst declines this year, Japanese electronics brand Sharp and China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi. Sharp's decline mirrors the waning power of Japan's legacy brands that we have seen in several other markets this year.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

5 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

8 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Direct-to-consumer products raise their awareness in Taiwan
Marketing
1 day ago
Carol Huang

Direct-to-consumer products raise their awareness ...

Pandemic makes its marks, even in Taiwan
Country Rankings
1 day ago
Nielsen

Pandemic makes its marks, even in Taiwan

Brands in Taiwan focus on diversifying services
Marketing
1 day ago
Carol Huang

Brands in Taiwan focus on diversifying services

Malaysia’s top 100 brands: Consumers drawn to electronics and fried chicken
Marketing
Oct 12, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Malaysia’s top 100 brands: Consumers drawn to ...

Just Published

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

AnalogFolk's campaign for the Australia launch of the i30 N-Line sedan sets a definite tone. If you can't bear to watch, the agency suggests, then this is not the car for you.

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective benefits from brands: Havas
Marketing
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective...

During the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of consumers expect brands to innovate to look after their health and safety.

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the agency model
Advertising
9 hours ago
Eileen Kiernan

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the ...

Agencies can futureproof by embracing the now and the next with an open mind, while challenging legacy ways of working and understanding how to pivot quickly, writes the global CEO of UM.