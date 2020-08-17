Nielsen

Send feedback to Nielsen .
Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds
Country Rankings
4 days ago
Nielsen

Japanese consumer market faces strong headwinds

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.

A powerhouse waits to assess the pandemic's true impact
Country Rankings
Aug 17, 2020
Nielsen

A powerhouse waits to assess the pandemic's true impact

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Consumer sentiment in India's giant economy remains positive so far, but consumers have rising concerns about health, economy and job security.

Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs
Marketing
Aug 10, 2020
Nielsen

Tourism-dependant Thailand turns to local needs

ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: As Thailand's travel and hospitality industry is rocked by COVID-19, the economy and FMCG industry is realigning to focus on home, health and safety.

Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm
Marketing
Aug 3, 2020
Nielsen

Hong Kong weathers a perfect storm

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.

Out of the fires and into the pandemic: Australia's tumultuous year
Analysis
Jul 27, 2020
Nielsen

Out of the fires and into the pandemic: Australia's ...

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The government's responses to the sequential crises that befell the country have spurred consumption, but consumer confidence remains low looking ahead.

South Korea's shift online benefits delivery services, and trusted brands
Country Rankings
Jul 20, 2020
Nielsen

South Korea's shift online benefits delivery ...

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Even in one of the least impacted markets, the pandemic has driven significant changes in shopping behaviours, according to Nielsen.

