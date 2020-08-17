ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: An ageing population, shrinking economy and pandemic worries means Japanese shoppers will become exceedingly selective for value and services, according to Nielsen.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Consumer sentiment in India's giant economy remains positive so far, but consumers have rising concerns about health, economy and job security.
ASIA'S TOP 1000 BRANDS: As Thailand's travel and hospitality industry is rocked by COVID-19, the economy and FMCG industry is realigning to focus on home, health and safety.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Amid protests, pandemic and pessimism, Nielsen explains how Hong Kong consumption has changed in recent months.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: The government's responses to the sequential crises that befell the country have spurred consumption, but consumer confidence remains low looking ahead.
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Even in one of the least impacted markets, the pandemic has driven significant changes in shopping behaviours, according to Nielsen.
