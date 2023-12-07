News Advertising Creativity Customer Experience Technology Marketing
Krispy Kreme appoints VML as global creative agency

Krispy Kreme and VML are set to start collaborating soon, with new campaigns expected to debut in the market in 2024.

Krispy Kreme has appointed VML as its new global creative agency partner, marking VML’s first major new business win since the recent merger of the agency was announced.

In a press release, VML shared it will be responsible for developing the creative strategy and visual identity for Krispy Kreme, managing both global and US creative and media responsibilities to boost brand awareness and drive consumer preference for Krispy Kreme's various locations and access points.  

In addition, VML will use its commerce offerings to support Krispy Kreme’s limited-time discounts during key holiday periods, aiming to increase brand sales and audience engagement. 

Dave Skena, chief global brand officer at Krispy Kreme, said: “Our journey with VML marks a transformative phase for Krispy Kreme. VML's expertise in strategic, data-driven creative solutions is exactly what we need to take our brand to new heights and connect with our audiences in every corner of the globe.” 

Jon Cook, global CEO of VML, added: “Partnering with Krispy Kreme, a brand that continues to gain love and recognition globally, is an honour. Our team is excited to contribute to Krispy Kreme's brand journey, ensuring it continues to charm and satisfy customers at every interaction.” 

The merger of VML occurs during a period of significant challenges for major holding companies' creative networks, not limited to WPP. All networks have been under pressure even before Covid-19, with changes in client preferences from long-term contracts to project-based work and the creation of internal agencies. Additionally, the emergence of advanced generative AI is also presenting another potential challenge, with particular regards to workforce efficiencies and management.

In a previous conversation with Campaign, Cook and Mel Edwards, the CEO and president of VML shared respectively, that they are optimistic about leveraging the progress their teams have already achieved and will take this momentum into 2024. VML is expected to provide a combination of the large-scale capabilities typical of consulting firms alongside creative expertise to their clients moving forward.

