News Advertising Media Marketing
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna

Magna's 'Global Ad Forecast' states that global advertising revenues will reach USD 853 billion this year, a growth of 5.5% in 2022, and will grow by 7.2% in 2024

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna
Magna has shared a winter update of its 'global ad forecast' which predicts that global media owners' 'net advertising revenues' will reach USD 853 billion in 2023, a 5.5% increase from 2022. The forecast for 2024, predicts a 7.2% growth over 2023.
 
The Asia Pacific advertising economy grew +8.2% to USD 286 billion this year. Magna states that India, Pakistan and China are the predominant contributors to this growth. In 2024, Magna estimates APAC advertising revenues to increase by 6%. 
 
In terms of growth, India is the fastest-growing market and is forecast to reach number eight by 2028. This year it's ranked number 11 in terms of ad sales, as it grew by 11.8% to reach INR 1099 billion. 
 
 
Digital continues to be getting the largest advertising pie with a 46% share of the ad sales which amounts to INR 500 billion. But given the pie is increasing, the growth of digital in percentage terms has reduced to 14.2, compared to 25.7 in 2022. 
 
In 2023, linear formats in India are estimated to grow by +9.9% with both television and print growing equally at +8%. Radio is estimated to grow by 12.1% and OOH at 29.8%. In 2024, the Indian advertising market is estimated to grow by 11.4%. Digital's growth will slow to 13.9% and reach INR 569 billion. Linear ad sales are estimated to grow by 9.3% to reach INR 655 billion. 
 
 
Venkatesh S, SVP, director - intelligence practice, Magna India, said, “In 2023H1 advertising spend grew +9.6%, accelerated in the second half of 2023 to +13.8%. The recovery is driven by festive spending and marquee events like ICC WC and elections. Globally, traditional media owners’ (TMO) ad revenue growth is slowing down, while in India both linear (+9.9%) and digital formats (+14.5%) are growing. Traditional formats will still be the largest, at least till 2027, though pure play digital is driving the adex. Non-linear formats (AVOD, digital newspaper, podcasting and DOOH) of TMOs are growing steadily in double digits and contribute 5% to the total revenue of TMOs.”
 
Hema Malik, chief investment officer, IPG Mediabrands India, added, “India continues to script its unique narrative in the advertising landscape, boasting robust growth across diverse mediums despite evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics. The promising trajectory across television, digital, radio, and out-of-home channels signifies the dynamic nature of our advertising landscape. I am optimistic about the future as India's advertising story unfolds, driven by innovation, adaptability, and a burgeoning consumer base."
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

1 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

2 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

3 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

5 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

6 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

7 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Accenture Song and TBWA stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards

8 Accenture Song and TBWA stand out in Japan/Korea AOY Awards

How generative AI is empowering marketers

9 How generative AI is empowering marketers

Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

10 Dentsu cuts jobs in China as it realigns to new structure

Related Articles

APAC leads global ad growth in 2023 as traditional media struggles: MAGNA
Jun 19, 2023
Staff Reporters

APAC leads global ad growth in 2023 as traditional ...

Digital gains will not offset ad downturn in 2020: Magna
Dec 7, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Digital gains will not offset ad downturn in 2020: ...

Digital ad growth will fall to single digits thanks to pandemic: Magna
Mar 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Digital ad growth will fall to single digits thanks ...

IPG Mediabrands merges Kinesso, Reprise and Matterkind
Sep 22, 2023
Jessica Heygate

IPG Mediabrands merges Kinesso, Reprise and Matterkind

Just Published

40 Under 40 2023: Daniel Cheng, Metric Design Studio
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Daniel Cheng, Metric Design Studio

Under Cheng’s leadership, MDS has emerged as an agency that delivers design solutions backed by profound market insights while staying within budget.

Year in review: Six biggest brand fails of 2023
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Year in review: Six biggest brand fails of 2023

We kick-off our end of year content with an annual look at the brand disasters and slip-ups that dominated headlines this year.

Vivendi considers spinning off Havas
1 day ago
Lisa Lacy

Vivendi considers spinning off Havas

The France-based media giant is also thinking about splitting off other business units.

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign
1 day ago
Marianne Calnan

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign

The hotel search engine is also launching a new logo.