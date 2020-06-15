magna
Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.
Digital ad growth will fall to single digits thanks to pandemic: Magna
And that's the good news, according to a Magna Global report, as the crisis hammers spending across all formats.
APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna
APAC outpaced the global ad market's 5.2% growth in 2020, but will only slightly beat the 5.7% growth Magna predicts globally for 2020
Magna upgrades global ad forecast, citing strong growth in China and US
IPG Mediabrands' Magna has upgraded its global advertising forecast—one week after both Dentsu and GroupM downgraded theirs.
Watch: Magna global chief on the "critical" value of agencies
Andy Zonfrillo took some time at Campaign360 to share his thoughts on in-housing, internal client relationships and the challenges of agency life today.
If you're not excited about OOH yet, you should be, says new report
A study by Magna and Rapport assesses the state of out of home in 70 markets, including 15 in APAC.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins