Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020

Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.

Digital ad growth will fall to single digits thanks to pandemic: Magna
Mar 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Digital ad growth will fall to single digits thanks to pandemic: Magna

And that's the good news, according to a Magna Global report, as the crisis hammers spending across all formats.

APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna
Dec 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna

APAC outpaced the global ad market's 5.2% growth in 2020, but will only slightly beat the 5.7% growth Magna predicts globally for 2020

Magna upgrades global ad forecast, citing strong growth in China and US
Jun 17, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Magna upgrades global ad forecast, citing strong growth in China and US

IPG Mediabrands' Magna has upgraded its global advertising forecast—one week after both Dentsu and GroupM downgraded theirs.

Watch: Magna global chief on the
Mar 13, 2019
Olivia Parker

Watch: Magna global chief on the "critical" value of agencies

Andy Zonfrillo took some time at Campaign360 to share his thoughts on in-housing, internal client relationships and the challenges of agency life today.

If you're not excited about OOH yet, you should be, says new report
Jan 30, 2019
Olivia Parker

If you're not excited about OOH yet, you should be, says new report

A study by Magna and Rapport assesses the state of out of home in 70 markets, including 15 in APAC.

