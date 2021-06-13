Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Global ad market seen surging to new highs this year

Magna global advertising forecast predicts a record 13.5% rise in ad spend in 2021 to all-time high of $657 billion, led by strong gains in the UK, China and US.

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The rebound in global advertising this year has accelerated well beyond earlier expectations, leading to a massive upgrade to Magna's 2021 global advertising spending forecast. 

Whereas last fall Magna, the intelligence unit of IPG's Mediabrands, predicted a 7.6% global rebound in 2021, that figure has now been upgraded to record-high growth rate of 13.5%, or $78 bilion, en route to an all-time high of $657 billion in ad spending this year.  Such growth stands in stark contrast to the -2.5% decline seen in 2020. 

North America saw the largest 2021 forecast upgrade from 4.2% in Magna's Fall 2020 outlook to 14.9% in this current Spring 2021 forecast, followed by Latin America's 6.6% upgrade to a similar 14.8% growth rate for this year.  The APAC market, which will grow by 12.8% to reach $203 billion, saw the least change from Magna's earlier forecast, but all regions around the globe saw upward revisions. 

Magna attributes the sharp turnaround to the global economic recovery which is seeing activity to return to many Covid-affected verticals like automotive, entertainment, restaurants and even travel, alongside the return of key global sporting events like the Tokyo Olympics and UEFA Euro.

Of this spending, digital advertising continues to see the most growth, with Magna doubling its earlier forecast of 10% to 20% digital growth this year to $419 billion, representing 64% of total ad sales. Linear ad sales will continue to stablilise with $238 billion in predicted spend, but now at a slower growth rate of 3.1%. 

All of the 70 ad markets monitored by Magna are set to expand this year, with the largest gains coming to some of the world's biggest markets, namely the UK (16.8%), China (16.1%) and the US (15.1%). 

“As economic recovery is stronger and faster than anticipated in several of the world’s largest ad markets (US, UK and China, in particular) and consumption accelerates, brands need to reconnect with consumers," says Vincent Létang, EVP, Global Market Research at Magna and author of the report. "At the same time, the acceleration in ecommerce and digital marketing adoption that started during COVID, continues full speed into 2021, fueling digital advertising spending from consumer brands as well as small and DTC businesses. This unique combination of cyclical, organic and structural drivers will lead to the strongest advertising annual growth ever monitored by Magna."

While these record growth trajectories are unlikely to persist beyond this rebound year in 2021, Magna still predicts healthy global ad spend growth of 6.6% again next year, with all but one market expecting single-digit growth.  India, which was hardest hit by the pandemic last year, is the only ad market forecast to see double-digit growth (13.6%) in 2022. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

5 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

6 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

7 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

8 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

9 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

APAC ad markets to be buoyed by China in 2021, India in 2022
News
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC ad markets to be buoyed by China in 2021, ...

Worst-case scenario averted: Forecasters find adspend drop gentler than expected
Advertising
Dec 8, 2020
Alison Weissbrot

Worst-case scenario averted: Forecasters find ...

APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool next year: Magna
Advertising
Dec 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC's leading ad spend growth in 2019 will cool ...

DAN cuts Asia advertising spend forecast
Advertising
Jan 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

DAN cuts Asia advertising spend forecast

Just Published

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'
News
8 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'

Campaign created by McCann London.

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity of private conversation
Advertising
9 hours ago
Sean Hargrave

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity ...

Campaign created by BBDO was launched in the UK and Germany on 14 June and will roll out in France, Mexico, Indonesia, India and Brazil over the coming months.

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ben Bold

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic ...

Creative review overseen by Virgin and intermediary Creativebrief.

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change
Advertising
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change

The global chair of advertising and North America CEO talks about her first few months at the WPP firm after 25 years at McCann.