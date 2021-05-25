Advertising The Work
Ben Bold
1 day ago

Ikea evokes Pixar's Wall-E in ‘Change a bit for good’ campaign

Advice includes how to reduce emissions by eating plant-based meat alternatives and repurposing furniture to grow veg.

Ikea evokes Pixar's Wall-E in ‘Change a bit for good’ campaign

Ikea and a hapless robot are calling on UK consumers to help save the planet by taking small measures to make the house a more eco-responsible environment.

Created by Mother, the centrepiece of "Change a bit for good" is a 60-second TV ad that shows a well-intentioned WALL-E-style robot trying and failing to combat pollution.

In the ad, he attempts to pick up plastic bags strewn across an urban riverbank before being short-circuited and losing his grip on the waste; he faces up to an approaching lorry at an emissions-belching industrial plant, before it runs over him, drenching him in mud; and he sucks up oil deposits from a polluted beach, before he realises despondently that the small vial of oil he has recovered barely makes a difference given the scale of contamination.

Depressed, he trudges back though the city streets, but is cheered on returning home to his robot family, who are doing their little bit for the environment with a sustainable makeover – for instance, repurposing a toy storage unit to grow vegetables and using recycled textiles.

"Change a bit for good," says the voiceover. "Ikea. The wonderful everyday."

The TV ad, including a 20-second edit, will be broadcast in the UK and Ireland across various channels and on video-on-demand from today (24 May), then supported from 31 May via social, radio, display and out of home. The campaign will also run in the US and Netherlands.

The supporting work will demonstrate how small acts can make a difference, such as by transforming plastic bags into reusable net bags and using disposable coffee cups as reusable cups.

Ikea and Mother have also produced a "Choices for Change Tracker" that displays the positive impact Ikea customers are having on the environment, from choosing to eat plant balls instead of meatballs and using LED bulbs to participating in the retailer's Buy Back scheme, which allows consumers to sell back unwanted items of furniture.

Kemi Anthony, Ikea's marketing communications manager, said: "We've set the ambitious goal of becoming fully circular and climate positive by 2030. But it's not just about how we do business, but also about wanting to inspire and support customers in taking action too.

"Many people still believe that more sustainable living is a choice only available to the privileged few, which doesn't have to be the case. With this campaign, our aim is to democratise sustainability, demonstrating how easy it actually is to make very simple, affordable and meaningful changes."

The TV ad was directed by Ninian Doff through Pulse Films. Media was by Vizeum, while Hope & Glory PR and Rapp worked on various aspects of the campaign.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

3 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

4 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

5 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

6 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

7 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

8 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

9 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Related Articles

Ikea bids to make frugality fashionable in campaign promoting eco-conscious life
Advertising
Jan 4, 2021
Simon Gwynn

Ikea bids to make frugality fashionable in campaign ...

Maybe what you really want is better sleep, brilliant Ikea campaign suggests
Advertising
Sep 24, 2020
Ad Nut

Maybe what you really want is better sleep, ...

Watch: Ikea gives 'The Tortoise and the Hare' a prequel
Advertising
Sep 7, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Watch: Ikea gives 'The Tortoise and the Hare' a prequel

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable
News
Apr 18, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Just Published

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore cleanliness video is litter-ally delightful

A public-hygiene campaign from Wunderman Thompson will have you doing new dance moves like the trashcan twirl and the rubbish reach.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
Advertising
11 hours ago
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

D&AD: 'Donation dollar' is worth three Yellow Pencils

Saatchi & Saatchi Australia's project with the Australian mint led APAC entrants as D&AD announced its first slate of winners overnight. DDB New Zealand also won a Yellow Pencil, and in addition APAC yielded 14 graphite awards.