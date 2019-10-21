mother

TripAdvisor picks Mother as global creative agency ahead of 20th anniversary
Oct 21, 2019
Brittaney Kiefer

TripAdvisor picks Mother as global creative agency ahead of 20th anniversary

Mother replaces Joint on account.

KFC: A very fcking clever campaign
Nov 22, 2018
Alex Brownsell

KFC: A very fcking clever campaign

CASE STUDY: The inside story on how the brand and its agency, Mother, dragged victory from the jaws of potentially disastrous supply issues in the UK.

Groovy ghosts liven up the party in Ikea spot
Apr 26, 2018
Ad Nut

Groovy ghosts liven up the party in Ikea spot

WORK WORTH A WATCH: 'Ghosts' for Ikea by Mother London

TSLA signs partnership with Mother
Oct 31, 2017
Faaez Samadi

TSLA signs partnership with Mother

Alliance between independent creative shops created to strengthen both globally.

Acer calls worldwide creative pitch
Dec 5, 2014
Kate Magee

Acer calls worldwide creative pitch

Acer, the computer manufacturer, is reviewing its global advertising arrangements.

'Director of parenting': The modern Chinese mother's new role
Jun 27, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

'Director of parenting': The modern Chinese mother's new role

SHANGHAI - This past year has provided several reasons for marketers to adjust their previous perceptions of Chinese mothers as women of the post-'90s and -'80s generations reach child-bearing age. Along with China's latest relaxation of its one-child policy, this will only help drive the maternity-products and babycare industries.

