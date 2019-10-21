mother
TripAdvisor picks Mother as global creative agency ahead of 20th anniversary
Mother replaces Joint on account.
KFC: A very fcking clever campaign
CASE STUDY: The inside story on how the brand and its agency, Mother, dragged victory from the jaws of potentially disastrous supply issues in the UK.
Groovy ghosts liven up the party in Ikea spot
WORK WORTH A WATCH: 'Ghosts' for Ikea by Mother London
TSLA signs partnership with Mother
Alliance between independent creative shops created to strengthen both globally.
Acer calls worldwide creative pitch
Acer, the computer manufacturer, is reviewing its global advertising arrangements.
'Director of parenting': The modern Chinese mother's new role
SHANGHAI - This past year has provided several reasons for marketers to adjust their previous perceptions of Chinese mothers as women of the post-'90s and -'80s generations reach child-bearing age. Along with China's latest relaxation of its one-child policy, this will only help drive the maternity-products and babycare industries.
