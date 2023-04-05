Digital Marketing News The Work
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

Plastic-vomiting washer highlights Smol's eco-friendly packaging

Created by Mother London, the campaign marks the household cleaning brand's biggest-ever marketing campaign.

Sick and tired: Ad is designed to entice people fatigued by anti-plastic messaging
Sick and tired: Ad is designed to entice people fatigued by anti-plastic messaging

Smol, the eco-friendly household cleaning brand, hopes to shock people fatigued by anti-plastic messaging with a bizarre TV ad that sees a washing machine vomit all the plastic waste it’s likely to generate through in its lifetime.

Created by Mother London, the campaign responds to research that found households across the UK get through over 110 million plastic laundry detergent containers per year.

The film, therefore, encourages viewers to switch to Smol, which it claims is the UK’s first brand to offer laundry capsules in plastic-free packaging.

It marks Smol's biggest marketing campaign to date.

The film was directed by Freddie Powell through Drool, and shot entirely on camera in the UK.

Hillary Strong, chief marketing officer of Smol, said: “People are well aware of the need to reduce their plastic waste, but few dwell on laundry – one of those things that we all have to buy and use, and a huge generator of single-use plastic waste.

“At Smol, we’re proud of pioneering the UK’s first plastic-free laundry capsule packaging – and know that if everyone in the UK switched to Smol, we’d prevent 70 million plastic laundry packs going to landfill every year.”

Oli Rimoldi, creative at Mother, added: “Deploying a playful metaphor to dramatise the shocking amount of laundry plastic waste the UK goes through attempts to sidestep the inertia in this market. We’re hoping the ‘plastic vomiting washing machine’ will make people smile whilst drawing their attention to the plastic problem – offering them an easy, simple solution to make change with Smol.”

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

1 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

2 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

3 WPP's Mark Read sees pay package surge

Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

5 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

6 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

7 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

8 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

9 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Mother creates sticker pack to make young Ukrainian refugees feel at home
Feb 21, 2023
Charlotte Rawlings

Mother creates sticker pack to make young Ukrainian ...

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices
Mar 10, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable ...

Mother Shanghai’s film on the lifecycle of wool
Oct 13, 2022
Ad Nut

Mother Shanghai’s film on the lifecycle of wool

How brands and agencies should talk about sustainability
Mar 6, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

How brands and agencies should talk about sustainabi...

Just Published

The wrong university entrance interview led this Forsman & Bodenfors creative into advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The wrong university entrance interview led this ...

CREATIVE MINDS: One-half of the popular Instagram account 'Highnunchicken', Kenneth Wong can accurately judge where exactly the bus will stop at the bus stop.

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI in their ads
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Diversity and inclusion (D&I) are key industry topics ushering in a new era of responsible marketing and advertising.

2022 new-biz review: Which agencies gained the most new clients?
The Knowledge
1 day ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

2022 new-biz review: Which agencies gained the most ...

Globally, the top media agency picked up more than 250 pieces of business, while for the top creative shop it was close to 500.

Agency Report Card 2022: BBDO
The Knowledge
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: BBDO

With a new and dynamic leadership team, BBDO is recovering from the wounds of the pandemic, gaining stronger creative power but struggling with harsh business realities.