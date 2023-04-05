Plastic-vomiting washer highlights Smol's eco-friendly packaging

Smol, the eco-friendly household cleaning brand, hopes to shock people fatigued by anti-plastic messaging with a bizarre TV ad that sees a washing machine vomit all the plastic waste it’s likely to generate through in its lifetime.

Created by Mother London, the campaign responds to research that found households across the UK get through over 110 million plastic laundry detergent containers per year.

The film, therefore, encourages viewers to switch to Smol, which it claims is the UK’s first brand to offer laundry capsules in plastic-free packaging.