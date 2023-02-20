Mother creates sticker pack to make young Ukrainian refugees feel at home

Mother has released a sticker pack to make displaced Ukrainian children feel more welcome in the UK.

The “Friendly faces” sticker pack features well-known characters from Ukrainian cartoons, including Mavka. The Forest Song, which was released at the end of last year.



“Friendly faces” aims to make moving to a new country less daunting by comforting the young refugees with something more familiar.



The sticker pack is free and available to order from friendly-faces.org.



The push follows Mother’s work with the BBC, when the shop helped create a crossover episode of Mavka. The Forest Song and popular UK children's TV show Hey Duggee.



“The welcome badge" featured a song where the characters greeted each other in English and Ukrainian.

The crossover episode ran across all Hey Duggee social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and HeyDuggee.com, as well as CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.