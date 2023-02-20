Mother creates sticker pack to make young Ukrainian refugees feel at home

Mother has released a sticker pack to make displaced Ukrainian children feel more welcome in the UK.
The “Friendly faces” sticker pack features well-known characters from Ukrainian cartoons, including Mavka. The Forest Song, which was released at the end of last year.
“Friendly faces” aims to make moving to a new country less daunting by comforting the young refugees with something more familiar.
The sticker pack is free and available to order from friendly-faces.org.
The push follows Mother’s work with the BBC, when the shop helped create a crossover episode of Mavka. The Forest Song and popular UK children's TV show Hey Duggee.
“The welcome badge" featured a song where the characters greeted each other in English and Ukrainian.