'We're all participants in the information war' - how PR continues to fight for Ukraine

Rarely has the power of PR been so crucially demonstrated as in the past year, a time during which the priorities of Ukraine’s creative industries have drastically shifted.

Members of the PR Army, a Ukraine-based collective founded on the first day of the war in the country, tell PRWeek how they unexpectedly found themselves at the forefront of a movement to shape worldwide perspectives.

“One day your professional input can be immensely significant, as weapons in this war are different,” says Julia Petryk, co-founder of the Ukrainian PR Army.

Ukrainian creative agency Bickerstaff recalls attempts to prepare for Russia’s invasion but says that, ultimately, the scale of the impact was unprecedented.

An agency representative told PRWeek: “During the first days after February 24, we all experienced huge stress and shock. Clients froze their orders and cancelled future projects. The financial fund we kept for emergencies was distributed among team members because everyone had to decide what to do next.”

Ukrainians in creative industries had little choice but to use their skills to help their country, adapting where possible.

“Many of us have undergone forced retraining from, for example, PR specialists in IT to PR specialists in the fields of geopolitics, law or military affairs,” says Alice Korzh, Ukrainian PR Army co-ordinator, and head of brand and PR at CodeGym. “We’ve worked as volunteers for almost a year, 24/7, and each of us has gone far out of our comfort zone and capabilities.”

Bickerstaff is one business that turned its work towards helping its country, producing creative campaigns aimed at fighting disinformation and bypassing Russian media censorship.

One example included launching an ‘Easter GIF Attack’, by creating mock greetings GIFs that morphed into messages about current events in Ukraine, intending unsuspecting Russians to send them to friends and family.

In a similarly focused campaign for the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine Bickerstaff hijacked the Airbnb brand to create a fake rental marketplace for Russian tourists to stumble upon when searching the internet for travel destinations.