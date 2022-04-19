PR News
James Halliwell
2 days ago

Consumers punishing ‘inactive’ corporates over Ukraine

A new report suggests corporate inaction over the war between Russia and Ukraine has ‘large negative consequences’ when it comes to public trust.

Consumers punishing ‘inactive’ corporates over Ukraine

Danone, Deutsche Telecom and BNP Paribas are “prime examples” of corporates being punished by consumers who feel let down by the way they are reacting to the war in Ukraine, according to a new survey.

Research carried out by Caliber, which tracks people’s trust in corporations in real-time, found that 83 per cent of respondents said they “pay attention” to how companies respond to the conflict, and 78 per cent expect companies to “actively respond” to the war.

Caliber said it had registered “significant drops in reputation levels” in the banking, telecom and oil and gas sectors, while it highlighted Danone and Societé Generale as being “heavily punished” for inaction, especially in their home markets.

Some 40 per cent of respondents said companies should provide humanitarian aid, while 36 per cent expect companies to cease operating in Russia, with 63 per cent supporting those that have done.

“Companies worldwide are constantly put under public scrutiny, and even more so during times of crisis,” said Caliber chief executive Shahar Silbershatz.

“The speed of their action, the clarity of their communication and the circumstances of their choices will have huge implications for how the public perceives them.”

In contrast, the survey also said the public were looking favourably upon oil and gas companies BP and Shell for taking action to support financial pressure on Russia.

The same goes for British-based Unilever, which stayed in Russia to provide Russians with everyday essential food and hygiene products.

Caliber said the survey was based on "perception data collected specifically on the role of companies related to the war" between 15 and 25 March 2022. It spoke to 3,177 consumers in the UK, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan and the US.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

2 As war for talent heats up, adland reviews employee engagement

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

4 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

5 Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer are wasted in tourism ad

'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

6 'The horror stories are real': How adland leaders in Shanghai are coping with lockdowns

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

7 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

8 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

9 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

10 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Related Articles

Leo Burnett and Performics Ukraine urge to
PR
1 day ago
Campaign UK

Leo Burnett and Performics Ukraine urge to "Call ...

Consumers demand action not 'empty statements' by brands in response to Ukraine
PR
Mar 24, 2022
James Halliwell

Consumers demand action not 'empty statements' by ...

New campaign encourages supporters to Spend With Ukraine
PR
2 days ago
Shawn Paul Wood

New campaign encourages supporters to Spend With ...

Watch: Kyiv-based Banda on trying to work from a war zone
News
Apr 5, 2022
Imogen Watson

Watch: Kyiv-based Banda on trying to work from a ...

Just Published

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children
Marketing
8 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages ...

Its food and refreshment brands will not use influencers who appeal to children under 16.

Lion’s rebrand for James Squire beer is anything but ordinary
Advertising
15 hours ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Lion’s rebrand for James Squire beer is anything ...

The campaign by Milk+Honey United takes on an epic Game of Thrones-like tale to introduce its new brand.

All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey Nichols Hong Kong
Digital
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All-time NFT favourites on display at Harvey ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An exhibition at the department store showcases popular virtual characters, partly to cater to first-time NFT buyers.

Creative Minds: Silvia He is fed up with being judged by her appearance
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Silvia He is fed up with being ...

The senior art director at BBDO Shanghai on gaining confidence as a young designer, her childhood interest in archaeology, and wanting be known as ‘more than just a pretty face’.